Jamdani magic

Jamdani saree arguably has been the most desirable attire for Bengali women since time immemorial. Vividly patterned with cotton fabric and traditionally woven on handloom, it outshines all the grandeurs when put on by a woman. Her body overflows with beauty. So is the magic of Jamdani that possesses the traditional charisma of our local heritage. UNESCO has recognized Jamdani as a symbol of identity, dignity and self-recognition for providing wearers with a sense of cultural identity and social cohesion.Preparation of this unique attire is indeed time-consuming and labour-intensive for the richness of its motifs. Jamdani weavers take mighty pride in their heritage enjoying social recognition for their solid skills.Along the banks of the Sitalakhya River in Narayanganj, in some 20 villages in Sonargaon, Rupganj, and Siddhirganj in particular, villagers starch yarn in lime and toasted rice to make warp yarn-the vertical, lengthwise weaves that make up a fabric.The starched warp is dried and spun on a cylindrical bamboo frame. It finds itself on a metal grid, grouped into individual rolls, and is threaded through blind-like wooden frames. Then it goes on a walk, as two women attach the yarn to bamboo sticks stationed at intervals on the ground. It takes them hours to thread each warp yarn through a fine, bamboo reed comb, which affects the fineness of what will eventually become the fabric. Placed side-by-side to be pulled by a lever (a wooden pole) and formed into a sheet, the yarns are then threaded through wooden shafts (heddles). Finally, wrapped around that wooden pole, the warp finds itself on the weaver's pit loom.Master weaver Mofizuddin shared, " We can help people rediscover what courtiers wore 200-300 years ago and bring back that craft, only if we are given some financial assistance and access to quality materials. At the end of the day, we want to help make Jamdani a world famous symbol of Bengali Muslim heritage."There are varieties of Jamdani Saree, such as cotton Jamdani, half silk Jamdani, silk Jamdani. The whole hand-knitted Jamdani is actually the real Jamdani. Handloom Jamdani is both comfortable and long lasting.You can wear Jamdani for different occasions, events, parties, and functions. When you adorn it matching with ornaments, it can add rightly make you appealing and amorous impressing upon beauty loving heart.Look for the unique designs, patterns, color combinations, and which are accessible so that you can select the one which is classy and trendy chic.