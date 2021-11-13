Rongon Herbals launches free ‘Natural skin and hair care consultation’

Skin and hair care is a daily concern of beauty conscious people. Harmful effects of excessive use of chemicals can result in pallid skin and rough hair. Sometimes different side effects occur. The use of natural ingredients reduces such possibilities. Rongon Herbals had started its journey to find ways to use these natural ingredients easily in the field of beauty. In continuation of that, a Free 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' has started from today to help the beauty conscious people further.

In order to get quick and positive results, it is important to choose the product according to your skin type, hair characteristics through expert opinion. Because if you can use the product according to your needs, your hair will become shiny, skin will be soft. So before buying the product you need to know what kind of care your hair and skin need. Rongon Herbals 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' will address this need.

This Free 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' will run from November 4 to November 18. The event will be held daily from 11 am to 8 pm at the Center Court Area of Jamuna Future Park, a well-known shopping mall in the capital Dhaka. Everyone is cordially invited by Rongon Herbals.

By taking part in this consultation, you will be able to know about your skin type, the solution to any kind of skin problemyou may have and the rules and regulations of regular skin care.At the same time you can know about your hair, hair problem solving tips, daily hair management tips and hair care routine. The specialists of Rongon Herbals will be ready to advice you as per your need after knowing all the information from you.

Sallha Khanam Nadia, renowned Actress and Brand Ambassador of Rongon Herbals inaugurated the 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' on November 4, 2021. Col. Md. Abdullah Al Mamun PSC (Retd.), the owner of Rongon Herbals was present at the occasion.These special guests were accompanied by eminent persons of the society, general people and buyers interested in skin and hair care.

Rongon Herbals have created various products for the purpose of skin and hair care. Everyone will be relieved from the worries of unwanted damage to the skin and hair with the use of natural herbal products of Rongon Herbals.





