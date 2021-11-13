

Wreetu inaugurate friendly period guides for dads

This inauguration program was a part of Wreetu's ongoing project named "Be Your Daughter's Superhero: A Comprehensive Period Guide for Dads to Help Daughters to be Empowered with Needed Knowledge, Confidence and Self-Esteem Ensuring their Menstrual Wellbeing" funded by Share-Net International and supervised by Share-Net Bangladesh.

Under this project, they have developed a booklet and a video series for dads demonstrating a friendly guideline on how, when and what to talk about period and puberty with an adolescent daughter.

Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal Sir has graced the event as the Chief Guest. As special guests,Munir Hasan, Head of Youth Programme, ProthomAlo, Lafifa Jamal, Professor, Department of Robotics & Mechatronics Engineering, University of Dhaka and ParthaHefaz Shaikh, Director, Policy and Advocacy, WaterAid were present that the event.

Participants from different backgrounds, professions and ages joined the session.

In her speech, the Founder of Wreetu Sharmin Kabir said, 'to break the period taboo and build a period friendly Bangladesh for our daughters, we need you all beside us'.

Lafifa Jamal gave emphasis on involving girls and boys in this period discourse. She also shared that the video series and the booklet will contribute a lot to breaking the period taboo.

The Director, Policy and Advocacy of WaterAid Partha Hefaz Shaikh mentioned the importance of having a friendly period discussion materials in Bangladesh is highly needed to build a period friendly Bangladesh.

These knowledge products will be available on Wreetu's website and youtube channel and will be free for all to use.





Chief Guest Dr. Mohammed Zafar Iqbal said, "Regardless of gender, everyone should know about the biological changes of puberty and period of a girl. Also, every girl in every family must get oriented to puberty, period and sex education as early as possible.'