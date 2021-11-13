Video
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Entrepreneur Namira Huq Badhon’s skyscraping success

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women's Own Report

Namira Huq Badhon is the name of one of the leading women entrepreneurs in the country. As the sign of Women entrepreneurship is getting popular day by day.
The journey was started in 2013 in a short-range. The support and inspiration of her husband pushed her dream to the next level. Namira started her business with Indian clothes. Bengali women have a fascination for Indian fashion wear. As she has many connections, it was easy for her to serve her own country with original products. From this idea, she started to import original Indian shares and ornaments.
Namira also took different courses on designing from the Private institute of Gujrat. She intends to make her own brand with her own designer clothing. As she has connections in India, she started to think about bringing original diamonds and gold collections for her and her family. She started to get huge orders day by day. Besides her clothing business, she then thought to have gold collections also. As of her thinking, she started to bring more collections of gold and diamond.
She has borne Namira's Diamond and Fashion Fashion Universe, which is popular with thousands of women for now. It was 2018 when she was the first lady who started to sell gold jewelry on online platforms. Namira has proved that if you have a big dream, nothing can stop you. She started her journey with the fabrics business, which has turned into a huge one now.
She didn't stop with her business only; she tried to help and encourage the girls to gain their own identity. Namira also has a fascination for makeup, and so she gets training in makeup art. She is now a certified makeup artist. She has taken many international courses and joined many workshops.  
Though she didn't take makeup professionally, she planned to make a group to train those who are interested in working as makeup artists. She opened her vlog page, which has about 30 thousand followers for now. Her target is to serve the girls who are interested in this sector-she creates blogs to help them. Thus, girls can learn more about makeup and start working on it.
Namira is an example of a real dreamer. Genetically girls have a fascination to adorn themselves. From this fascination, she gets into a professional career. She suggests make-up products on her blogs and provides honest reviews. If any girl wants to become an entrepreneur Namira Huq Badhon is a name of inspiration for them. How one can start with a small principal amount and become a successful businesswoman from that position- Namirah is a real example of that.


