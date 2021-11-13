

A patriotic lady entrepreneur to promote the golden fiber products

Despite the 50 years of the independence, there are stubborn people who feel discomfort with jute and jute products. But, the promotion of jute usage in every possible sphere of life is a prime policy and regulation of the Government. With equal solidarity and patriotism, a lady has come ahead to uphold the wide utility of jute diverting into fancy products. She is Saira Islam, the proprietor of Aurore Tex and also the honorable director of a famous spinning company of country.Aurore Tex stands for Aurore Textile. Aurore is a French word that means aurora, the very first sun beam of the dawn. Mrs. Saira having a decent educational background both in home and abroad was a member of Dhaka flying club. In career, she was a prudent English teacher of Scholastica and Kids for special needs institution in Australia for years. In 2017, she was driven with utter passion, immense love and bold feelings to start working on the jute items. She poured her prior experiences from family business legacy named Usha and Asha Jute Spinners Limited, which is actuallyYarn mill in nature. With own aesthetic hand design concept, her led Aurore Texfocuses on fancy but daily useful goods like- ladies bags, pars, laptop-mobile carrying bags and covers, household items named- cushion cover, table mats, flower pot covers, food carrying bag, sandals and so on. Also, Aurore Tex supplies corporate products too based on customer requirements.Corporate meal box, gift hampers, official bag, docs carrying folders are some of the notable corporate product lines moving towards special festival, occasionand all through the year. The products' raw material is basic jute collected from local market. For further fine-touch and finishing, cotton is mixed sometimes along with the candle coating. A team of total 10-12 female workers accomplish the manual sewing, weaving and other necessary stuffs.The product of Aurore Tex has reached Australia, USA, UK, India and Japan alongside Bangladesh through different exhibitions. In Dhaka, some organizations such as- Red Crescent, Aburl Khayer Foundation, Sonali Bank, NBR captured the executive orders in recent past. The sole purpose of this valiant lady entrepreneur is to turn the golden fiber of Bangladesh as the real gold through her much-desired Aurore Tex. The jute should not be the synonym of village sacks only according to Aurore Tex. In spite of so many socio-economic obstacles, Saira Islam is rendering her full efforts for excelling the jute product lines in home and abroad with ultimate glory.The Author is a freelance writer Khairul Islam Taj