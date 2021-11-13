

“Tabuo Opekhha”(No end to waiting)



He is Jamal Uddin Jamal, Journalist and a writer by profession. At one time he was an influential student leader and an outspoken man. He is unequal in speaking the truth. For this reason, after joining a student organization he took a stand against the currents. It is a big party other than the Awami League and the BNP. Through that small organization his talent spread. No matter how influential a person is in the society, if he does not benefit the people, or causes harm to the people, Jamaluddin avoids him.



If he can't avoid him, tell straightway, 'You're a bad person.' For this reason He had fallen in a bad situation at different times. Evidence of this can be found in the books he wrote. He has shown considerable courage in his earlier books. Nothing in his life is hidden.



From the grassroots to the palace, he has written about his colourful life without hesitation. It seems that I am listening to Jamal Uddin Jamal's words. This is his sixth book- "Tabuo Opekhha".



He wrote this book in a different style. There is innovation. Jamaluddin wrote a letter to one of his elder prominent writers. The book ends with one letter. There are 6 stories in it. In the stories, he boldly portrays real life love, estrangement & romance without hesitation. He is the protagonist of most of the stories. However, the protagonist has used the pseudonym of the Hero & Heroines to hide himself. He became the `first person' to write. The reader will soon understand that the stories are taken from the life of the writer. He did not hide anything of his life.



If he hides this, it will be leaked anywhere. That's happened. The readers could have been enjoyed more if Journalist and writer Jamaluddin used the real names of the heroines. They have been deprived of that opportunity.



The writer was never swallowed by greed. This is the great virtue of his character. That too is reflected in his every story of his books. Jamal has been driven away by personal happiness and sorrow. If he becomes roasted inside, it does not last long, as he dealt everything with determination. A period of life begins with a strong attraction to the opposite sex. If that emotion couldn't be controlled, that can destroy the rest of the life.



The author has highlighted the subject through the character of the protagonist Rubel. He did not skimp to present his fragmentary memories properly. In this book, there is an exact description of how and how much the fickleness unstable the people in different stages.



The last story in the book is 'Two Ways for two'. The story will impress progressive, socialist and patriotic and selfless politicians. The author raises the issue with the second person. After the hero dies, the heroine goes to the side of the corpse and says- ''Go friend! No one has the power to hold you. You have got your destination; this is your real address. You have survived.



Where there is no evaluation of a social philanthropist like you, here no criminal is tried, where education is not a matter to do politics. Anyone can start politics, you are all in all, if you can shout and threaten, the flag will fly in your car. Even where dancer or singers are welcomed, that's not the right place for you. I know you're tired of seeing all this. Meet me in the heaven. Recognize me as your wife. Take me very close. Let me put my head on your chest and sleep dear friend''. These dialogues will touch the heart and soul of the reader. It will shake the conscience.



Prominent journalist, writer and playwright, Saeed Tarek wrote in the introduction to the book, 'It must be admitted that there is a lot of interest in writing. The reader is dragged to the end without stopping in the middle. This is the success of a writer. Such a writer is called successful. The book is published by Chhayabithi. Sohail Ashraf drew the cover. The narrative style is very nice. Language is coherent with an extraordinary title. There is no end to this wait. The author knows that day, that moment will never come back, yet the subconscious mind waiting forever. In the field of politics or literary & culture he is always lively and unadulterated everywhere, fresh in behaviour and conversation.