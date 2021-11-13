Video
Home Literature

Where was I?

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
ROZA RAHMAN

 
Due to the unwanted appearance of corona virus, I had to spend my days in despair, as bored as an oyster. However, only the corona virus wasn't the newly participant in my life, but also a lovely, unforgettable new experience knocked on my door. Yes, my online classes had started!

My first day of online classes wasn't something luxuriously special which I could talk about with a long stretching smile added to it. I was happy though to see all my old friends, but the first day of online class didn't go well as for my dear internet dashed away when I heard a murmur of my name, called out by our teacher for the first time ever. It was so hard for me to inhale the air of carelessness and it felt as if I was standing in a court full of remorse. A grinding in the bones and deadly nausea, what a moment of horror I had went through! Still all these obstacles weren't a bad experience for life.

It's a true saying " Life Is A Race" and we should all take part  in this race as a beginner and with a hope that at the end of the race, we are going to come back home with a gold medal, as a professional or the way we want to see ourselves one day. That's why no matter what, I am glad to have the taste of online class, yet not sure about the true flavour of my result. Let's give a big rest to our friend Google Classroom and become ready to adapt our brain with the offline classroom. Now it feels like I was in a three months sweet dream and now full awake. Yes, our offline fun has started!

The poet is a student of class 6, BACHA ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL, Farmgate Dhaka



