"Beneath the stars, I wait

For your eyes, your smile

Your presence!!



Beneath the star

Our star!! "



My poet, my muse

Call my name

Once again



Beneath the star

Your star

We will write



Once again-



The blade

The tears

The blood



The agony

The love



Each oozing

Droplets of

Cloud

I count



And store

On our favorite

Cup



Beneath the stars

We drink

From

Separate cup.



Atika Cherry is a creative writer