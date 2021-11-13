

Tale of the ‘Bluest Rose’



Tanzim was listening to everything. He showed enough attention to Prabir. Prabir is a prominent writer in the country. He is an established author who doesn't shy away from exposing himself to his publishers.



Tanzim, the publisher with a pale complexion, sighed a bit and asked, "So, what do you say? Is it a writing block?"



Prabir replied immediately, "No, it's not that. It's something else. Something is wrong with my mind."



They were sitting in a library. It was full of novels and fiction and a desperate solitude. A thin ray of sunlight was coming through the window. The clock on the wall indicated it was midday. A few table-fans were continuously making a futile attempt to supply some air. But comfort had little to contribute in that situation.



A worldwide event is about to be held for writers. The authority of this event will take one author's manuscript from each country. There will only be a winner. And the winner will be declared the 'Best writer in the World' for the next five years.



Besides that, there will be million-dollar prize money for the winner. Prabir was selected to represent his country for the contest.



Tanzim cleared his throat and said,



"Look, you have six months in hand-enough time to create a story. I want to suggest you utilize the first three months to write everything you've in your head. Later, I'll select the best one for you. Then we will continue with editing for the rest of the day. Is that all right?"



Prabir nodded. He hardly rejects any advice from Tanzim. After all, they have been good friends since childhood.



"Okay then. See you in three months." Saying it, Tanzim left the library.



Prabir was supposed to go home and start writing, but he didn't. He is now bored with it. He went to a market and bought a diary for the girl he loved, the love that leads him to write.



Prabir is a talented writer of his generation, perhaps the most popular in the country. But he barely publishes his writings. That's the reason why his financial situation is a bit weaker than the other writers. And, that's the only obstacle for him to marry the girl he loves most.



It was a sunny day. The sun was scorching right over the head. Lots of crows were squealing around. Only a hungry crow sitting on an electric wire remained silent.



Prabir put his sunglasses on and got up into a rickshaw. The diary he held in his hand was wrapped in glossy paper. On the first page of the diary, he wrote, 'You are the heaven to me that exists. And, I only crave to reach you all the time. If God tries to put me somewhere else after the rebirth, I will prevent the resurrection that is already scripted.'



The rickshaw comes to a halt at the end of a narrow alley. It is right beside the highway. Sun is burning like hell. Dust is flowing around in the heated air. Prabir starts to wait for someone. But the place is not convenient for staying.



A terrible smell is coming from a drain next to the street. Yet, Prabir is standing there like a sculpture.



"Hey!" A skinny girl with an attractive face is eagerly looking at Prabir.



"Hi!" Prabir greeted her with a shy grin. The girl is smiling too. Her smile makes Prabir a little nervous.

"Kemon acho?" (How are you) Prabir asked.



The girl replied nothing as she knew Prabir had asked her just to say something. Prabir also didn't wait for her to respond. He looks into her eyes and sees how beautiful they are.



"I haven't seen you for a long while now," Prabir said.



"Hmm," The girl replied.



Her name is Safia. She has a dimple on her left cheek. It's not the only reason, though, for which Prabir fell in love with her.



Safia stared deep into the eyes of Prabir. She smiled in a lovely way. They started walking towards the narrow road. And all of a sudden, the stench of the drain turned into a sweet fragrance.



"Safia, I want to tell you something," Prabir said with a calm voice.



"I know," she said, hiding a suppressed grin.



Suddenly, a freight truck appeared with the chaos of a buzzer and crossed the highway. It was quick. It reminds Prabir of the day he survives an accident. He went to Safia's house that day. He was her brother's private tutor.



On that day, Prabir was crossing the highway. A loaded truck just came out of nowhere. It was as fast as the blink of an eye. Prabir didn't realize it was coming. He could have died that day. But the scream of a young girl made him aware of the situation.



It was Safia. She was screaming at the top of her lungs. Safia saw it coming. She was there on the other side of the road. Her scream was as if she saw the dark veil of death in front of her eyes.



Somehow, Prabir was able to save his life that day. Since then, Prabir feels the scars of affection for the girl to whom he owes his life.



"Safia, I think we need to talk," Prabir said.



"Yes, I know," Safia replied.



And then, they just walked with a miserable silence. They didn't even hold their hands, but there was a metaphysical connection between them that bonded their souls with an invisible tie.



Walking with Safia, Prabir recalls the day of bringing a marriage proposal to her home. Safia's father, Mr. Matin, was there. Prabir's father, Karimuddin Sheikh, was also there as well. Their marriage was about to be destined. But the speech of Mr. Matin shattered everything. He accepted the fact that Prabir loves Safia but courteously responded with something opposite.



Mr. Matin said he is just a primary school teacher. He raised his children with great difficulty. Then, he openly confessed that he couldn't let his daughter marry a man who barely earns. And, this opinion of Mr. Matin put Prabir in an uncertain relationship with Safia.



"It's almost my home," Safia said with a bit of quickness.



The narrow road seemed much narrower to Prabir.



"I bought something for you," he said, indicating the dairy in his hand.



Safia took the dairy. She put that into her bag and smiled back at Prabir. Then she began to walk fast. Prabir was desperately looking at her from behind until she completely disappeared from his sight.





*



"I've read all those stories you mailed me last week, Tanzim" the publisher, said.



"Did you select the best one?" Prabir asked.



"Not yet," Tanzim replied.



Three months have passed. Prabir wrote a few stories for the contest. Tanzim is assisting Prabir as a personal adviser in this matter. And he is doing it for free.

"Well, most of the stories were good," Tanzim began to say. "What were the names? Umm yeah! Like 'Beyond the pale,' 'Curse of a butterfly,' these were so sensitive. And, yeah how can I forget! The 'Life of a subconscious' was incredible. It was like the creation of an alchemist. But, as you know, the tournament will be very competitive. Top writers from each country will take part. So, I need the best one from you."



Prabir didn't listen to any of these. Yet he replied with his sluggish voice, "Yeah Yeah, you are right."



They are in a cafeteria near the market. The sharp aroma of coffee wafted through the air. There was a deep quiet melody playing along with the chattering of some young couples in the coffee shop. And, Tanzim seems too sympathetic for Prabir. Still, Prabir is as sluggish as ever.



Tanzim cleared his throat and began to say,

"Look, as you know, I have been publishing stories from several authors for years. From my experience, I've realized that in the case of writing fiction, experience matters a lot."



Prabir gazed at Tanzim curiously.



Tanzim continued saying, "If you write something from your experience, from what you feel, the write-up somehow evolves spectacularly."



Prabir kept staring at his friend without saying a word.



Tanzim wasn't sure whether Prabir believed his concept, so he started saying with further stimulation, "Well, let me set an example. Remember 'Aryannak' by Mr. Bibhutibhushan? How was that from your perspective?"



"Masterpiece," Prabir answered with a lustrous glint in his eyes.



"And, what was the story of that novel?"



"Nothing, it didn't have any consecutive story. The main theme was the description of the jungle and the experiences he had there."



"That's my point," Tanzim exclaimed with a louder voice and began to say excitedly, "How can a novel become a masterpiece without having a climax, or tragedy, or any substantial story?"



Prabir took a little time. He gave it a few thoughts. Then asked,

"So is it the description you want me to focus on?"



"Perhaps," Tanzim said.



"Perhaps?" Prabir seems confused.



"There is another element you've skipped, the experience!" Tanzim ensures his point, "Bibhutibhushan Banerjee went to the jungle before writing this novel. He acquired some experience there that helped him to create this masterpiece. Many critics said that Bibhutibhushan Benarjee wrote the novel based on his career experience in Bihar."



Prabir continued looking at Tanzim. He didn't say any. He didn't even blink.



Tanzim was a bit confused at this point. He said, "Well! If you want to send any of these stories you've mailed, tell me, I'm sending."



"Meet me in a week," Prabir said with a serious tone and left the cafeteria.



*



One year later, Prabir married Safia. He is a millionaire now. Safia's father had no problem letting her daughter marry a millionaire known as the best writer in the world.



The novel Prabir wrote for the tournament got the top standpoint amongst all the other stories. It was written based on his experience of love with Safia. And, the novel named Bluest Rose convinced Safia's family to get their daughter married to the very man they rejected a couple of years ago.



In the end, it could have been a happy ending. But things turned into a mess when Safia posted about her chemistry with Prabir on social media. She uploaded a photo of her with Prabir. Prabir was staring at her with emotion. And, there she wrote a caption,



'You are the heaven to me that exists. And, I only crave to reach you all the time. If God tries to put me somewhere else after the rebirth, I will prevent the resurrection that is already scripted.'



Then, A few comments appeared from Prabir's fans,



"Phrase from the 'Bluest rose,' right?"



"Bluest rose! I love that story. It's pretty cool."



"The best story from the best writer in the world."



A few days later, there was a talk show telecasted live. Prabir and his wife were the guests. In that talk show, the interviewer asked Safia, "Ma'am, tell us about your before-marriage stories."



Prabir was there. He was silently looking at his wife. Safia said,



"Well! He was a man of shyness. He used to look into my eyes and ask, 'Kemon acho?' I wouldn't reply to him. I knew he was asking just to say something. He used to look me in the eye and think just how beautiful they are."



Suddenly, the interviewer said, "Oh, ma'am! Come on! We've already read the book. Tell us something new."



Hearing this, Safia was stunned. She didn't utter a single word then. And, the very next day, Prabir had to sign a divorce paper.



Safia said she couldn't live with a man who had no personal life. That's the reason she wants a divorce. The sudden realization of the absence of a personal life leads her to take this decision.



Eventually, they got divorced. Prabir lost the person for whom he wrote the novel. The novel that got him the love of his life, somehow, the novel became the only reason he lost it.



The writer is a student of Titumir College, Dhaka









"I don't know where to begin. There are many things in my head. It's as if some hungry crows have gathered above a pile of garbage. And sometimes, I see a reflection of my past. Things I've done in my life, I see them as a film. It's like a screenplay or something. I don't know what I should write."Tanzim was listening to everything. He showed enough attention to Prabir. Prabir is a prominent writer in the country. He is an established author who doesn't shy away from exposing himself to his publishers.Tanzim, the publisher with a pale complexion, sighed a bit and asked, "So, what do you say? Is it a writing block?"Prabir replied immediately, "No, it's not that. It's something else. Something is wrong with my mind."They were sitting in a library. It was full of novels and fiction and a desperate solitude. A thin ray of sunlight was coming through the window. The clock on the wall indicated it was midday. A few table-fans were continuously making a futile attempt to supply some air. But comfort had little to contribute in that situation.A worldwide event is about to be held for writers. The authority of this event will take one author's manuscript from each country. There will only be a winner. And the winner will be declared the 'Best writer in the World' for the next five years.Besides that, there will be million-dollar prize money for the winner. Prabir was selected to represent his country for the contest.Tanzim cleared his throat and said,"Look, you have six months in hand-enough time to create a story. I want to suggest you utilize the first three months to write everything you've in your head. Later, I'll select the best one for you. Then we will continue with editing for the rest of the day. Is that all right?"Prabir nodded. He hardly rejects any advice from Tanzim. After all, they have been good friends since childhood."Okay then. See you in three months." Saying it, Tanzim left the library.Prabir was supposed to go home and start writing, but he didn't. He is now bored with it. He went to a market and bought a diary for the girl he loved, the love that leads him to write.Prabir is a talented writer of his generation, perhaps the most popular in the country. But he barely publishes his writings. That's the reason why his financial situation is a bit weaker than the other writers. And, that's the only obstacle for him to marry the girl he loves most.It was a sunny day. The sun was scorching right over the head. Lots of crows were squealing around. Only a hungry crow sitting on an electric wire remained silent.Prabir put his sunglasses on and got up into a rickshaw. The diary he held in his hand was wrapped in glossy paper. On the first page of the diary, he wrote, 'You are the heaven to me that exists. And, I only crave to reach you all the time. If God tries to put me somewhere else after the rebirth, I will prevent the resurrection that is already scripted.'The rickshaw comes to a halt at the end of a narrow alley. It is right beside the highway. Sun is burning like hell. Dust is flowing around in the heated air. Prabir starts to wait for someone. But the place is not convenient for staying.A terrible smell is coming from a drain next to the street. Yet, Prabir is standing there like a sculpture."Hey!" A skinny girl with an attractive face is eagerly looking at Prabir."Hi!" Prabir greeted her with a shy grin. The girl is smiling too. Her smile makes Prabir a little nervous."Kemon acho?" (How are you) Prabir asked.The girl replied nothing as she knew Prabir had asked her just to say something. Prabir also didn't wait for her to respond. He looks into her eyes and sees how beautiful they are."I haven't seen you for a long while now," Prabir said."Hmm," The girl replied.Her name is Safia. She has a dimple on her left cheek. It's not the only reason, though, for which Prabir fell in love with her.Safia stared deep into the eyes of Prabir. She smiled in a lovely way. They started walking towards the narrow road. And all of a sudden, the stench of the drain turned into a sweet fragrance."Safia, I want to tell you something," Prabir said with a calm voice."I know," she said, hiding a suppressed grin.Suddenly, a freight truck appeared with the chaos of a buzzer and crossed the highway. It was quick. It reminds Prabir of the day he survives an accident. He went to Safia's house that day. He was her brother's private tutor.On that day, Prabir was crossing the highway. A loaded truck just came out of nowhere. It was as fast as the blink of an eye. Prabir didn't realize it was coming. He could have died that day. But the scream of a young girl made him aware of the situation.It was Safia. She was screaming at the top of her lungs. Safia saw it coming. She was there on the other side of the road. Her scream was as if she saw the dark veil of death in front of her eyes.Somehow, Prabir was able to save his life that day. Since then, Prabir feels the scars of affection for the girl to whom he owes his life."Safia, I think we need to talk," Prabir said."Yes, I know," Safia replied.And then, they just walked with a miserable silence. They didn't even hold their hands, but there was a metaphysical connection between them that bonded their souls with an invisible tie.Walking with Safia, Prabir recalls the day of bringing a marriage proposal to her home. Safia's father, Mr. Matin, was there. Prabir's father, Karimuddin Sheikh, was also there as well. Their marriage was about to be destined. But the speech of Mr. Matin shattered everything. He accepted the fact that Prabir loves Safia but courteously responded with something opposite.Mr. Matin said he is just a primary school teacher. He raised his children with great difficulty. Then, he openly confessed that he couldn't let his daughter marry a man who barely earns. And, this opinion of Mr. Matin put Prabir in an uncertain relationship with Safia."It's almost my home," Safia said with a bit of quickness.The narrow road seemed much narrower to Prabir."I bought something for you," he said, indicating the dairy in his hand.Safia took the dairy. She put that into her bag and smiled back at Prabir. Then she began to walk fast. Prabir was desperately looking at her from behind until she completely disappeared from his sight."I've read all those stories you mailed me last week, Tanzim" the publisher, said."Did you select the best one?" Prabir asked."Not yet," Tanzim replied.Three months have passed. Prabir wrote a few stories for the contest. Tanzim is assisting Prabir as a personal adviser in this matter. And he is doing it for free."Well, most of the stories were good," Tanzim began to say. "What were the names? Umm yeah! Like 'Beyond the pale,' 'Curse of a butterfly,' these were so sensitive. And, yeah how can I forget! The 'Life of a subconscious' was incredible. It was like the creation of an alchemist. But, as you know, the tournament will be very competitive. Top writers from each country will take part. So, I need the best one from you."Prabir didn't listen to any of these. Yet he replied with his sluggish voice, "Yeah Yeah, you are right."They are in a cafeteria near the market. The sharp aroma of coffee wafted through the air. There was a deep quiet melody playing along with the chattering of some young couples in the coffee shop. And, Tanzim seems too sympathetic for Prabir. Still, Prabir is as sluggish as ever.Tanzim cleared his throat and began to say,"Look, as you know, I have been publishing stories from several authors for years. From my experience, I've realized that in the case of writing fiction, experience matters a lot."Prabir gazed at Tanzim curiously.Tanzim continued saying, "If you write something from your experience, from what you feel, the write-up somehow evolves spectacularly."Prabir kept staring at his friend without saying a word.Tanzim wasn't sure whether Prabir believed his concept, so he started saying with further stimulation, "Well, let me set an example. Remember 'Aryannak' by Mr. Bibhutibhushan? How was that from your perspective?""Masterpiece," Prabir answered with a lustrous glint in his eyes."And, what was the story of that novel?""Nothing, it didn't have any consecutive story. The main theme was the description of the jungle and the experiences he had there.""That's my point," Tanzim exclaimed with a louder voice and began to say excitedly, "How can a novel become a masterpiece without having a climax, or tragedy, or any substantial story?"Prabir took a little time. He gave it a few thoughts. Then asked,"So is it the description you want me to focus on?""Perhaps," Tanzim said."Perhaps?" Prabir seems confused."There is another element you've skipped, the experience!" Tanzim ensures his point, "Bibhutibhushan Banerjee went to the jungle before writing this novel. He acquired some experience there that helped him to create this masterpiece. Many critics said that Bibhutibhushan Benarjee wrote the novel based on his career experience in Bihar."Prabir continued looking at Tanzim. He didn't say any. He didn't even blink.Tanzim was a bit confused at this point. He said, "Well! If you want to send any of these stories you've mailed, tell me, I'm sending.""Meet me in a week," Prabir said with a serious tone and left the cafeteria.One year later, Prabir married Safia. He is a millionaire now. Safia's father had no problem letting her daughter marry a millionaire known as the best writer in the world.The novel Prabir wrote for the tournament got the top standpoint amongst all the other stories. It was written based on his experience of love with Safia. And, the novel named Bluest Rose convinced Safia's family to get their daughter married to the very man they rejected a couple of years ago.In the end, it could have been a happy ending. But things turned into a mess when Safia posted about her chemistry with Prabir on social media. She uploaded a photo of her with Prabir. Prabir was staring at her with emotion. And, there she wrote a caption,'You are the heaven to me that exists. And, I only crave to reach you all the time. If God tries to put me somewhere else after the rebirth, I will prevent the resurrection that is already scripted.'Then, A few comments appeared from Prabir's fans,"Phrase from the 'Bluest rose,' right?""Bluest rose! I love that story. It's pretty cool.""The best story from the best writer in the world."A few days later, there was a talk show telecasted live. Prabir and his wife were the guests. In that talk show, the interviewer asked Safia, "Ma'am, tell us about your before-marriage stories."Prabir was there. He was silently looking at his wife. Safia said,"Well! He was a man of shyness. He used to look into my eyes and ask, 'Kemon acho?' I wouldn't reply to him. I knew he was asking just to say something. He used to look me in the eye and think just how beautiful they are."Suddenly, the interviewer said, "Oh, ma'am! Come on! We've already read the book. Tell us something new."Hearing this, Safia was stunned. She didn't utter a single word then. And, the very next day, Prabir had to sign a divorce paper.Safia said she couldn't live with a man who had no personal life. That's the reason she wants a divorce. The sudden realization of the absence of a personal life leads her to take this decision.Eventually, they got divorced. Prabir lost the person for whom he wrote the novel. The novel that got him the love of his life, somehow, the novel became the only reason he lost it.The writer is a student of Titumir College, Dhaka