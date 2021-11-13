Video
103 more people hospitalized with dengue

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Some 103 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 98 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and five outside Dhaka. According to the statistics, a total of 25,344 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 12. Among them, a total of 24,583 patients have returned home after recovery.



