Govt has destroyed democracy, election system: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday expressed concern over the incidents of violence in the union parishad (UP) polls and accused the government of "deliberately destroying the electoral system to perpetuate their power".

Fakhrul made the remarks at a discussion titled 'Ziaur Rahman's Contribution to Protection of Independence and Establishment of Democracy' at the Jaitya Press Club in the capital on Friday. A faction of Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (Jagpa) arranged the programme marking "civil-military uprising" on November 7, 1975.

Blaming the government for violence in the union parishad elections across the country, the BNP leader said, "Today the people of the country have realized, they will not get their rights in a democratic way. People are killing people with firearms, billhooks and knives in UP elections. If such undemocratic conditions continue, there will be no security for the lives of the people."

The BNP Secretary General said, "The Chief Election Commissioner shamelessly said that the union parishad elections are being held free and fair but they cannot take responsibility for the conflicts."

"In the last 14 years, the government killed every democratic institution of the country in a panned manner. Their main motive is not allowing anyone to do politics here and thus perpetuate their power," the BNP leader said.

He said, "US President Joe Biden has invited 100 countries to a virtual Summit for Democracy. But it's a matter of shame that Bangladesh's name is not there. It means the country is now being identified as an undemocratic one. Nothing can be more unfortunate than that." Fakhrul also remarked that entire woman folk has been insulted due to acquittal of all the five accused in the incident of raping two young women at the Raintree Hotel in Banani.

"As we see in the newspaper, the accused gave confessional statements in court. But the verdict was given acquitting them. The reason is those who were arrested and accused are powerful and moneyed people. We can't accept such a verdict," the BNP leader said. This government is so vindictive that they did not allow the ailing Begum Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment, he said.

So far, the Awami League government has not taken any effective steps to repatriate the Rohingyas to Myanmar, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul called upon all political parties and people of all walks of life to build a strong unity in order to overcome the tough situation due to the 'misrule' of the Awami League government.



