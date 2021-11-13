Video
Home Back Page

BSF kills two Bangladesh nationals

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Our Correspondent

Lalmonirhat, Nov, 12: Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kaliganj border in Lalmonirhat district early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Md Bhashani, 40, and Md Idris Ali, residents of Malgara village under Kaliganj upazila.
According to BGB and local sources, some herdsmen went to India through that border to fetch cows.
Members of the 75 BSF Battalion Satbhandaria Camp in Cooch Behar, India patrolling the area, opened fire on them as they were crossing the border with cows on Friday morning.
Two people were killed on the spot. Gorol union parishad Chairman Mahmudul Islam confirmed the matter.


