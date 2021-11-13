Video
Ex-agri official stabbed dead

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

An unidentified assailant stabbed to death a former chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI) in Dhaka on Thursday.
The victim, Anwar Shaheed, 72, died at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in the capital at 11pm on Thursday, hours after the attack in the evening, said Inspector Selim Hossain of Adabor Police Station.
According to his family members, Shaheed headed for the Shyamoli bus stop from his home at Kalyanpur upon receiving a phone call. He came under attack when he reached Holyland alley, which connects Ring Road with Mirpur Road.
Md Badshah Mia, a security guard at Holyland alley, said he came out after hearing a scream and then saw rickshaw-pullers standing around a person lying on the street, bleeding. There was a bloodstained knife next to him.
CCTV camera footage showed a man wandering the street for three to four minutes with a hand in his pocket, according to Badshah.
When the victim entered the alley from Ring Road, the assailant went forward and drove the knife into his belly in an instant before fleeing.
The victim's intestines came out through the wound. Police said it seems the murder was a planned one but they could not arrest any suspect yet.  
Anwar Shaheed was stationed at Joydebpur before retirement. Earlier he worked at Dinajpur's BWMRI for 15 years.


