Chandpur Water Treatment Plant proposed

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 12: Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department proposed to implement the 500-million-litre capacity Chandpur Water treatment Plant to feed Bangabandhu Industrial Park at Mirsarai and its adjacent areas including Cumilla and Feni etc.

In this connection, a high powered meeting was held recently at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) which was attended by the representatives of PHE, PMO, Chattogram WASA, BEZA and other government agencies.

The PHE authority has already submitted a proposal to implement the project which is expected to be approved by the government.

Earlier, the Chattogram WASA had taken up the project at Mohra to feed the Bangabandhu Industrial Park at Mirsarai.

Later on, following the agitation by a group of the environmentalists against the project to protect bio-diversity of Halda and Karnaphuli, the CWASA management decided to implement it at Chandpur at the juncture of Meghna and Padma rivers.

The CWASA management has also taken a step to appoint a consultant for the project.

The Chattogram WASA has taken up this giant project to produce 140 million litres water daily at a cost of Tk3,400 crore to supply to the industrial units set up in Bangabandhu Industrial city at Mirsarai upazila, 70 km off the city.

The CWASA appointed the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) in 2019 as a Consultant of the project. The IWM conducted the feasibility study and prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

But the authority was compelled to change the site of the project from Mohra due to strong protest against it by environmentalist.

The project 'Mohra Water Treatment Plant Phase-2' has been taken by the Chattogram WASA in 2019 proposed to be set up at the site of the existing Mohra Water Treatment Plant set up in 1988.

The water from the river Halda will be treated in the project.

Meanwhile, the Halda River Protection Committee raised an objection to procuring water from Halda river. The Committee alleged that the lifting of water from Halda would certainly damage the bio-diversity of the river.

So, the Chattrogram WASA management has changed the spot of the project from Mohra to Chandpur.

According to a reliable source, the cost of the project may exceed to Tk 13000 crore.







