Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:31 AM
Pakistan party falls flat after agonising semi-final cricket loss

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Cricket fans watch the live telecast of ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan in Karachi on November 11, 2021. Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on November 11, 2021, and set up a title clash with New Zealand. photo: AFP

KARACHI, NOV 12: Pakistan cricket fans reacted largely with good grace and humour Friday to their team's exit from the Twenty20 World Cup, after an unbeaten run to the semi-finals had given the nation hope they could win the title for a second time.
The team bowed out on Thursday night, losing by five wickets to Australia in a see-saw match in Dubai settled with an over to spare.
The national mood was summed up by Prime Minister Imran Khan -- a former captain and one of cricket's all-time greats -- who said the side should be proud.
"I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field," he tweeted.
"But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins."
He also congratulated Australia, who face neighbours New Zealand in Sunday's final.
Tens of thousands of fans gathered on Thursday night in parks, clubs and shopping malls to watch the semi-final, which was broadcast on giant screens erected for the occasion.
It was very much a party atmosphere, particularly as the Pakistani opening pair flayed the Australian attack, before a wobble saw the team finish on 176-4 after 20 overs.
Some were prematurely celebrating victory as the first Australian wicket fell for just one run. But the bubble burst and the Aussies bashed their way to victory -- Matthew Wade finishing with a spectacular three sixes in a row.    -AFP


