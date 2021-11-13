Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rahane to lead India for smoggy first NZ Test

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

NEW DELHI, NOV 12: Ajinkya Rahane will captain India in the first Test against New Zealand in the heavily polluted industrial city of Kanpur later this month, the Indian cricket board said Friday.
Rahane will step in for the resting Virat Kohli, 33, who will return as skipper for the second and final Test against the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) holders in Mumbai.
Citing his "immense workload", Kohli recently quit as India's T20I captain -- replaced by Rohit Sharma -- but will still lead the Asian giant's Test and one-day sides.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has also rested for the series other regulars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Sharma and Rishabh Pant after they spent months in bio-bubbles for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will lead India's spin heavy bowling line-up which also includes rookie pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand have included five spinners in their 15-man Test squad and will arrive in India immediately after their T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Australia in Dubai on Sunday.
The two Test teams last met at Southampton, England in June for the final of the inaugural WTC where India, led by Kohli, lost to New Zealand.
The Test series starts from November 25 but the two teams will first compete in three Twenty20 matches on November 17, 19 and 21 featuring the same squad currently contesting the T20 World Cup.
Kanpur, the venue for the first Test match, is one of India's most polluted cities, with smog levels in winter several times the maximum recommended by the World Health Organization.
The noxious air rivals that of the capital New Delhi, where in 2017 members of the visiting Sri Lankan team vomited and wore pollution masks while playing.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mane injured as Senegal draw, Mali qualify for final round
Sarabia penalty gives Spain 1-0 win in Greece
Germany hit nine past Liechtenstein
Spain pounce on Sweden shock, Portugal held by Ireland
Brazil qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Colombia win
Pakistan party falls flat after agonising semi-final cricket loss
Warner's six on double-bounce ball 'unbelievable': Langer
Rahane to lead India for smoggy first NZ Test


Latest News
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft