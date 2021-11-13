Observer celebrates a flying start



The Daily Observer team celebrating after winning over Independent TV in the Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament 2021 on Friday on the Paltan ground, Dhaka. photo: Observer

Winning the toss, Independent TV sent the Observer team to bat first. With tremendous performances and skills, Observer team members Mamunur Rashid, Mizanur Rahman, Jiban Islam, Mahtab Uddin, Moshiur Rahman Masum and Kamal Hossain Talukder collected a total of 68 runs. In reply, the Independent TV team failed to chase down the target in six overs.

Observer guest player Kamal Hossain Talukder was named the man of the match.

On the day, the Daily Star, Daily Kaler Kantho, Daily Jigantor, Daily Amader Somoy, Daily Dinkal, Jamuna TV, Somoy TV and RisingBD won their individual group round matches.

Now, Group-G rival Observer will take on RTV in the next round tomorrow (Sunday) at 12:30 pm.

In other matches on the day, Group-H rivals Bangla Tribune and the Daily Samakal and Group-F rivals Kaler Kantho and Daily Bhorer Dak will engage at 8:30 am. The Daily Naya Diganta will face Dhaka Post in Group-G and Daily Manab Zamin will face Daily DinKal in Group-C at 9:30 am, Jamuna TV will meet JagoNews in Group-B and Channel 24 will take on the Business Standard in Group-E at 10:30 am. Daily Inqilab will meet Ekushe TV in Group-H and ATN News will meet Amader Somoy in Group-A at 11:30 am. News Bangla 24 will face the Daily Bangladesh Pratidin in Group-D at 12:30 pm.

As per the tournament fixture, the group round will be played in the knockout system while the champions from eight groups will engage in the quarterfinals.

With the participation of 52 media houses, the Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament this season began on Wednesday. The six-a-side tournament is being played on the historic Paltan ground.





















