22nd Asian Archery C’ship begins today

Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship begins from today (Saturday) at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 11 am.

Tournament sponsor City Group's director and Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) 1st vice president Mohammad Hasan and World Archery Federation's Secretary General Tommy Rene Josephine Dielen will be there as the specials guests.

BAF president Lieutenant General (retd.) Mohammad Mainul Islam will preside over the opening ceremony.

The high profile Asian championship, sponsored by City Group, the sponsor partner of BAF for improvement of the game with slogan of "Teer Go for Gold".

A total of 187 archers and officials of from sixteen countries will take part in the week-long meet which will be contested in ten events.

The events are recurve men's team event, recurve men's singles, recurve women's team event, recurve women's singles and recurve mixed team events, compound men's team event, compound men's singles, compound women's team event, compound women's singles, and compound women's team event.















