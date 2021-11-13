Video
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Sports

Pakistan cricket team to arrive in Dhaka today

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Sports Desk

Pakistan cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh today to play a three-match T20Is series and a two Tests series.
Pakistan cricket team were scheduled to come on Tuesday, but since they lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final a couple of days ago, they decided to land in Bangladesh a few days earlier.
The tour will start with T20I series as hosts Bangladesh will play the first match against visiting Pakistan next Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
Skipper Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik will arrive this Tuesday.
Pakistan team will go straight from the airport to hotel bio secure environment.
Upon testing negative on Covid-19, they can start practice session from the next day.
Pakistan will play with T20 World Cup squad except Mohammad Hafeez who is not coming for the T20I series.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board is going to announce the squad for the three-match T20I series soon as it was learnt that quite a few changes are being pondered in the squad compared to the one that played in the T20 World Cup.


