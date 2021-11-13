Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Carbon offsets: A booming market or greenwashing?

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

GLASGOW, Nov 12: Corporate carbon polluters plant trees to counter their CO2 emissions, but activists warn against greenwashing and say such afforestation schemes detract from the emissions reductions needed to combat climate change. Voluntary carbon offsetting are being hotly debated at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
How does it work?
Carbon offsetting is when a company seeks to compensate for its greenhouse gas emissions by investing in a project that reduces emissions somewhere else, whether next door or on the other side of the planet. Such schemes have been around since the 1980s, and include investing in renewable energy, natural carbon sinks such as mangroves, or planting trees that absorb and store CO2 as they grow.
More recently, carbon polluters can even pay companies that suck planet-warming carbon dioxide straight from the air and store it in the ground or transform it into fuel pellets, though the cost per tonne of CO2 removed remains very high.
In exchange for reducing emissions, investors earn carbon credits. Firms can be obliged to do this under mandatory initiatives such as the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme, or can earn carbon credits on in voluntary markets. As more and more companies commit to reaching zero net emissions, typically by 2050, many are depending heavily on carbon offsets to achieve their goals.
Is it catching on?
Airlines around the world include carbon offsetting in their plans to reduce their massive greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Microsoft plans to plant trees not only to become carbon neutral by 2030, but also to compensate for all the carbon emitted by the company since its founding in 1975.
Energy giants Shell, BP and ENI are also banking heavily on afforestation schemes. TotalEnergies on Monday said it would plant 40 million trees on 40,000 hectares over the next decade in the Republic of Congo.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carbon offsets: A booming market or greenwashing?
Should nations go nuclear to save planet?
Homo bodoensis lived 500,000 years ago
10pm bedtime linked to lower heart risk
ISS astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft
RAB arrests six ‘Kishore Gang’ members in Khulna
Libya FM suspended days before international conference
National News


Latest News
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft