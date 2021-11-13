Video
Should nations go nuclear to save planet?

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) wraps up and countries prepare to throw a lot more money towards decarbonising their economies, the debate over the role nuclear energy should play in achieving net-zero targets is heating up.
Nuclear power plants have been around since the 1950s. The technology is relatively basic: Atoms are split and the energy that's released heats water to produce steam that moves electricity-generating turbines. Of course, when things go wrong with that 20th-century technology - whether due to nature or human error - they can go horribly wrong. Chernobyl. Fukushima. Three Mile Island.
Nuclear power is also notorious for cost overruns and is relatively more expensive compared to renewables like solar and wind. But some countries are embracing nuclear power in a big way. China - the world's biggest carbon emitter - is planning to build at least 150 nuclear reactors over the next 15 years, Bloomberg News reported. That is more than the entire world has built over the past three and a half decades.
Allison Macfarlane is a professor and the director of the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of British Columbia. Before that, she was chair of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She wrote an article for Foreign Affairs this summer on the subject of nuclear energy and climate goals. Her arguments generated some pointed pushback as world leaders descended on Glasgow, Scotland for COP26.
Macfarlane describes herself as neither a proponent nor a detractor of nuclear power, but an analyst who prefers to give a "measured analytical response" to questions surrounding nuclear energy. She recently shared her views with Al Jazeera Digital's Managing Business Editor Patricia Sabga about nations building more nuclear power plants to battle the climate crisis.
Almost 19 percent of the power [in the United States] right now is produced by nuclear power. That's carbon free.    -AL JAZEERA


