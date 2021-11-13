Video
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:30 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Assange gets permission to marry in UK prison

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Nov 12: British prison authorities have given WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to marry while in custody, his fiancee has said, as he awaits a key court decision over possible US      extradition.
Assange, wanted by Washington to face various charges related to the mass leak of classified documents, plans to marry Stella Moris, a former member of his legal team with whom he has two children.
He is being held at Belmarsh high-security jail in London while the High Court prepares to rule on a US appeal against a lower court's decision to block his extradition.
WikiLeaks said in a statement late on Thursday that the couple had launched legal action after they "were essentially being blocked from being able to marry".    -AFP



