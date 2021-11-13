Video
Growing inequality gaps amid pandemic 'unacceptable': Kamala Harris

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Nov 12: The world must work together to narrow inequality gaps on issues including poverty, health and gender inclusion that have only grown during the Covid-19 pandemic, US Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday.
Speaking a week after the US Congress passed President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment package, she said "no single nation" could be relied upon to deal with these challenges alone.
She told President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders at the Paris Peace Forum conference that inequality gaps had narrowed and widened during human history but "throughout this pandemic the gaps have undoubtedly become larger".
"Globally, extreme poverty is on the rise -- as is extreme wealth," she said, adding "progress on gender equality is under threat" as is a child's right to an education.
"By virtually every measure, the gaps have grown. We face a dramatic rise in inequality and we must meet this moment."
"Why is it that one percent of the world now owns 45 percent of the world's wealth?  Why is it that one in four people in our world lack access to clean drinking water at home?"
"We cannot be aware of these gaps and simply resign ourselves to them," said Harris, who is on a major multi-day visit to France aimed at easing tensions with Washington's oldest ally. "We must agree that these growing gaps are unacceptable and we must agree to work together to address them," she     added.    -AFP


