World turns deaf ear to poor: Pope

VATICAN, Nov 12: Pope Francis stated on Friday that the world had turn into deaf to the plight of the poor and condemned those that turn into disproportionately wealthy whereas blaming the needy for their very own destiny.

Francis travelled to Assisi, the birthplace of St. Francis, to satisfy with about 500 poor folks earlier than the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor which will probably be marked on Sunday.

"Often the presence of the poor is seen as being annoying and something to be tolerated. Sometimes we hear it said that those responsible for poverty are the poor themselves," he stated within the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels after poor folks, together with Afghan refugees, recounted their private tales.

"The blame is dumped on the shoulders of the poor, adding insult to injury, so as not to make a serious examination of conscience about one's own actions, about the injustice of some laws and economic measures, about the hypocrisy of those who want to enrich themselves disproportionately," he stated.

The Argentine pontiff, whose papacy has been marked by advocacy for the poor and disenfranchised, was welcomed in the city of Saint Francis in central Italy by more than 500 people, including from Poland, Croatia, Spain and France.

In front of the Porziuncola, the small chapel within the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels where Francis of Assisi founded his eponymous order and died in 1226, six people spoke of their past, including homelessness, prison or living in war zones. -REUTERS















