Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:29 AM
A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition, WHO says

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

GENEVA, Nov 12: Around 3.2 million Afghan children are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of this year, with 1mn of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organisation spokesperson said Friday.
"It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country," Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. "The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan."
Earlier, a senior United Nations official warned that millions of Afghans, including children, could die of starvation unless urgent action is taken to pull Afghanistan back from the brink of collapse, as he called for frozen funds to be freed for humanitarian efforts.
World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley told Reuters that 22.8 million people - more than half of Afghanistan's 39 million population - were facing acute food insecurity and "marching to starvation" compared to 14 million just two months ago.
"Children are going to die. People are going to starve. Things are going to get a lot worse," he said in Dubai.
Afghanistan was plunged into crisis in August after Taliban fighters drove out a Western-backed government, prompting donors to hold back billions of dollars in assistance for the aid-dependent economy.    -REUTERS


