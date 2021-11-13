LONDON, Nov 12: Europe has once again become the epicenter of an epidemic that has prompted some governments to consider reintroducing unpopular Christmas lockdowns, sparking a debate over whether Quaid 19 Vaccines alone are enough to control it.

Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections worldwide and half of the latest deaths, the highest level since April last year when the virus first entered Italy. The latest uproar comes as successful vaccination campaigns have begun in the winter months and before the flu season.

About 65% of the population of the European Economic AreaEEA) - including the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein And Norway - two doses have been received, according to EU data, but have slowed in recent months. Take-up is about 80% in southern European countries, but hesitation has prevented rollouts in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, leading to outbreaks of epidemics that could overwhelm healthcare. Germany, France and the Netherlands are also facing an increase in infections, posing a challenge even to governments with high acceptance rates, and hope that vaccines are meant to return to normal. -REUTERS



















