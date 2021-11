MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, Nov 12: A mobile court in the on Tuesday sentenced three drug addicts to six months in jail.

The jailed persons Rajib, 38, Rayhan, 36, and Anwar, 32, were also fined Tk 100 each.

The mobile court, led by Mirzapur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Zubair Hossain, detained them from Mirzapur Rail Station area red-handed while consuming drugs.