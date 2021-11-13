Galda shrimp fry successfully produced at Begumganj govt hatchery



Galda shrimp.

The government hatchery of fish seed production farm in the upazila is now producing hugely demanded shrimp fry in Miar pool. But the fry cannot be produced according to the demand because of technical problem and increased production cost.

For the last 29 years, the farm authority has been trying to grow Galda fry in the pool.

Farming shrimp fry is very sensitive. To produce the fry salty water is brought from Pekua in Cox's Bazar while mother shrimps are brought from the Kocha River in Pirojpur.

After laying eggs in a suitable environment, these are kept in tank. Based on the temperature, the eggs are grown into saleable fry in 11 phases. It takes 22 to 30 days for the eggs to become fledge. In these 11 phases, the highest bio-security is ensured in the shrimp hatchery.

Larvae are fed artemia and custard. Various vitamins and minerals are also used for healthy fry.

This year's fry are growing well. So these are collected by growers.

Shrimp grower Aminur Rahim from Sonapur said, "Earlier we would collect fry from north Bengal. Now we are getting fry easily at Choumohani."

He was echoed by Abdul Majid from Hazipur and Hiron Mia from Sonaimuri.

Begumganj Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Alamgir Hossain Azadi and Farm Manager KM Mahfuzur Rahman said there is a huge demand of shrimp fry, and if quality standard can be ensured by addressing the problem, a revolution is possible with Galda farming.

Begumganj Upazila Chairman Shahnaz Begum Nazu and Vice-Chairman Noor Hossain Masud said, for the interest of production of Galda fry, the upazila Parishad will remain beside them.

In 1962, the government hatchery was established with an aim to produce fry. At present, other fry are also being produced in the farm.











