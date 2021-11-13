Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Footpath traders fined at Lalmohan

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 12: A mobile court here on Sunday fined footpath traders Tk 39,000 in 20 cases under the Consumer Rights Protection Act in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pallav Kumar Hazra Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Zahidul Islam and Assistant Director of District Department of Consumer Rights Protection Md Mahmudul Hasan conducted a drive in different areas in the upazila town at noon, and fined the law violators for keeping unhygienic foods at street hotels, selling fruits after cheating with the consumers and illegal occupation of footpaths.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Free seeds and fertilisers distribution among 3,400 farmers
Three drug addicts jailed in Tangail
Galda shrimp fry successfully produced at Begumganj govt hatchery
Footpath traders fined at Lalmohan
C-19: One more dies, 11 more infected in Rajshahi
Man to walk gallows for killing nephew in Noakhali
25 injured in Madaripur pre-polls violence
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts


Latest News
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft