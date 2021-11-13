Footpath traders fined at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 12: A mobile court here on Sunday fined footpath traders Tk 39,000 in 20 cases under the Consumer Rights Protection Act in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pallav Kumar Hazra Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Zahidul Islam and Assistant Director of District Department of Consumer Rights Protection Md Mahmudul Hasan conducted a drive in different areas in the upazila town at noon, and fined the law violators for keeping unhygienic foods at street hotels, selling fruits after cheating with the consumers and illegal occupation of footpaths.











