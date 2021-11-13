Video
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Home Countryside

C-19: One more dies, 11 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 12: One more person died of and 11 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
One more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday. RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said the deceased, a resident of Natore District, tested positive for the virus.
Some 44 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 11 more people have tested positive for the virus in four districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,097 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, six are in Rajshahi, including five in the city, three in Pabna, and one in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts each.
A total of 1,676 people have died of the virus in the division.
Among the total infected, 95,519 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 10 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


