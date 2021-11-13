Man to walk gallows for killing nephew in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 12: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his nephew in 2017.

The condemned convict Bidhan Chandra Das is a resident of Madhya Doshghoria Village in Chatkhil Upazila of the district. The newly converted Muslim is now known as Saiful Islam.

Noakhali District and Sessions Judge Saleh Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict in the presence of the convict in the dock.

The court also fined him Tk 5,000.

According to the prosecution, Bidhan had been at loggerheads with his nephew Purno Chandra Das over the ownership of a piece of land.

As a sequel to the dispute, he stabbed Purno to death at Doshghoria Bazar on January 10, 2017. Locals, however, caught Bidhan and handed him over to Chatkhil Police Station (PS).

Later, the deceased's wife Poly Das filed a case against him with the PS.

Meanwhile, Bidhan had given a confessional statement before a court.

After examining records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday, Public Prosecutor Ahmed Jewel confirmed.
























