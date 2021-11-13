Video
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Countryside

25 injured in Madaripur pre-polls violence

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, 12: At least 25 people have been injured in clashes between supporters of two rival candidates on the ahead of Thursday's union parishad (UP) polls in Kalkini Upazila of the district.
The incident took place at Chardaulatkhan Union on Wednesday morning.
Of the injured, Alamgir, 55, Apu, 35, and Ripon, 45, were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
The UP election is scheduled to be held on Thursday where Awami League-backed candidate Chan Mia Shikder and independent candidate Milon Mia are contesting for the chairman post.
It was learnt that the supporters of both groups locked into several clashes in the morning over establishing supremacy in the area, leaving 25 people from both sides injured.
Independent candidate Milon Mia alleged that the supporters of rival candidate attacked his house with an intention to kill him.
But, they chased the attackers, took them to Mathabhanga area where a clash occurred.
Many more of his followers were injured in the clash than the rival's, he added.
Denying the allegation, Chan Mia of 'Boat' seal said the rival's supported hurled a crude bomb in the area for establishing dominance.
However, his activists built resistance against them, he added.
Confirming the incidents, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalkini Police Station Ishtiaq Ashfaque said police went to the scenes and brought the situation under control.
Eight persons were also detained from the scene, said OC Ishtiaq, adding that legal action would be taken against them.


