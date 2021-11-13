Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two people including a medical college student have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Rangpur, in two days.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 15, son of Ataur Rahman, a resident of Ganipur Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Chalkmahabbatpur High School in the area.

Police said local sources said and family members of the deceased saw the body hanging inside a betel leaf orchard nearby his house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

According to family members, Habibur had disagreement with his father over some issues for few days and it might be a reason for the suicide.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Mostak Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

RANGPUR: A student of Rangpur Medical College reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the dormitory on Thursday evening.

Deceased Mushfiqur Rahman, 26, a final year student, was the son of Golam Mostafa of Nilphamari District.

Police and local sources said Mushfiqur hanged himself from the ceiling of his room at the dormitory in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered Mushfiqur's hanging body from the hostel room and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Principal of the medical college Nurun Nabi Laiju confirmed the incident.







