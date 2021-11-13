Over one lakh people suffer for seven risky bridges at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Nov 12: Thousands of people in about 15 villages in Fulbari Upazila of the district are suffering for long in the absence of bridges over the Banidaha River.

The Banidaha River is a branch of the Dharla River. It is two kilometre long. Originating from India's Koachbihar District and through its bordering Morakuti Village in Dinhata Thana, the river via Gorokmandal in Fulbari Upazila has entered Bangladesh.

The 110-foot long bamboo bridge over the Banidaha River at Pachwim Intur Ghat under Nawdanga Union is repaired by locals on self-service basis every year. It is the same with another 120-foot wood and bamboo bridge at Nabiul Ghat in Kishamat Shimulbari.

A visit to Nawdanga Union found these bridges non-communicable.

The Intur Ghat Bridge got broken down recently. Later on self-service, it was made communicable by locals. But the railing-less Nabiul Ghat Bridge got rotted and broken down.

About 25,000 to 30,000 people of these areas are suffering.

Taking life risk, thousands of people of Boalmari, Uttar Shimulbari, Kishamat Shimulbari, Nawdanga, Shalmari, Taluk Shimulbari, Kharuar Char, Gorokmandal, Char-Gorak Mandal, Pachwim and Purba Fulmati and Jhaokuti villages are crossing these bridges.

In the case of emergency situation, dwellers of both banks of the river are rounding 10-12 km extra paths to go to Balarhat Bazar and Fulbari Sadar.

It has been demanded by locals to construct these bridges for 40 years. But there has been no initiative by the authorities concerned.

Emergency treatment receiving by locals and bringing their agriculture products are hampered due to these rickety and risky bridges.

Also a fraction of the railing-less wood bridge over the Neelkamal River in the middle of Balatari Village and Fulsagar Abasan project in the Sadar Upazila got rotted in the recent flood and collapsed. On self-initiative, locals made it communicable with bamboos. But no initiative was taken by the authority concerned to repair it.

The bridge is used by 10,000 people in five villages of Balatari, Majitari, Kumartari, ex-enclave Habibpur, and Kamalpur for communicating with Sadar Upazila.

Besides, it is also the only communication bridge for over 300 families living in Fulsagar Abasan area.

Including these three bridges, there are seven risky wood and bamboo bridges in the upazila.

Due to these risky bridges over one lakh people of about 50 villages have been suffering for a long time. There are four railing-less wood and bamboo bridges over the Neelkamal River in different points.

These are 50-foot long and six-foot width wood bridge in Kutichandrakhana area under Fulbari Sadar Union, another broken bridge at Purba Kutichandrakhana and ex-enclave Habibpur area under the same union, 70-foot long bridge in Borloi Wabdabazar area under Vorvita Union, and 100-foot bridge in Nograjpur area under Bhangamor Union.

Students and people of different ages are committing accidents frequently.

Inhabitants Poresh Chandra and Aminul Islam of Balatari Village at Fulbari Union said, wood bridges were built without railing seven years back, and these were breached due to this year's flood.

"We demanded their repairing soon," they added.

Inhabitant Ataur Rahman Ratan at Nawdanga Union and student Parimal Chandra Ray demanded bridge construction over the Banidah River in Kishamat Shimulbarei Nabiul Ghat and in Pachwim Intur Ghat immediately.

They said, if the bridges are built, about 50,000 people of both banks of the river will get relief from suffering.

Fulbari Sadar Union Chairman Harun Ur Rashid and Nawdanga Union Chairman Musabber Ali said, wood and bamboo bridges are only options for people in this area.

Union parishads have no allocations for the time being, they added.

After getting allocations, the bridges will be repaired on priority basis, they said again.

Upazila Engineer Md Asif Iqbal Rajib said, authorities have already inspected spot for building a bridge over the Banidaha River at Pachwim Fulmati Intur Ghat under Nawdanga Union.

It is expected that a new bridge will be built there in the next financial year, he added.

He further said the highest authorities would be informed about the remaining ones and necessary measures will be taken in phases.



















