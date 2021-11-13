Minor boy drowns in Barguna

BARGUNA, Nov 12: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Taltali Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shariar, 5, son of late Ayub Ali, a resident of Dakshin Gandamara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahirar along with his mother came to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Uttar Gandamara area in the morning.

He, later, slipped into a pond adjacent to the house while playing on its bank.

After searching, the family members found him floating on water and rescued him from the pond.

He was taken to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Taltali Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Taltali PS Kazi Shakhawat Hossain Topu confirmed the incident.
















