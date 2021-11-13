Video
Home Countryside

Betel leaf growers busy preparing gardens in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Our Correspondent

A betel leaf orchard in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHSHI, Nov 12: Betel leaf growers in the district are busily rearing their orchards.
Getting good yield and fair price last two years, this year they are carrying out their farming activities in much speedier manner in the district.
There is a good fame and demand of Rajshahi's betel leaf for its delicious taste.
Larger lands are being brought under betel leaf this year for getting profit-fetching prices in previous years.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said some one lakh farmers in the upazila are continuing betel leaf cultivation. Around 25,500 gardens are being prepared for betel leaf farming this year.
In Paba, Mohanpur, Bagmara, Durgapur, Puthia and Charghat upazilas, betel leaves are cultivated in a large scale. These gardens have been raised commercially.
So, farmers are easily getting much profit from betel leaf farming, compared to other agricultural crops.
Ibrahim Khandakar, a betel leaf farmer in Paba Upazila, said from each plant, 12-15 seedlings can be found; bamboo, jute, GI strings, kashaban, a leaf from Areca catechu and thread are used to prepare betel leaf gardens.  
When the plant is 4-5 inches long, then a 5-6 feet long jute stick is placed on the side. Railing up the stick, leaves grow slowly and after 5-6 months leaves become mature for sale, he added. Then by every 8-10 days, betel leaves can be brought to market, he further said.
Saibat Ali, another farmer of the same area said, if no disease, the yield will be much higher than that of other agricultural crops. From 10 katha of land, a farmer can earn Tk 3-4 lakh per year from betel leaf cultivation.
DAE officials in the field said due to lack of pesticide to prevent disease of betel leaves, farmers are counting huge losses. They demanded a government step to set up a betel leaf research centre in the district.


