Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:28 AM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Bhola, on Friday.
PARBATIPUR, BHOLA: A young man was found dead in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.
Police and local sources said some children saw the body threw from a running train in Monmathpur Rail Station area at around 12pm and informed police.
Being informed, Railway Police rushed in and recovered the body.
The body bore several injury marks on its head, neck and hands.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Railway Police Station (PS) Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that miscreants might have killed the youth somewhere else and threw the body from the train.  
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mst Julekha Begum, 22, wife of Md Shakil, a resident of Taraganj Village under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted Julekha's body at the pond nearby her father-in-law's house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, the law enforcers rushed in,  recovered the body, and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Lalmohan PS Md Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.


