Housewife hacked to death in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 12: A housewife, who was hacked to injure over a trivial matter in Hatiya Upazila of the district, died early Wednesday.

Deceased Shfali Begum, 28, was the wife of Md Yusuf, a resident of Dhansiri Ashrayan Prakalpa under Chanandi Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station Md Anwarul Islam said Shefali Begum was locked into an altercation with Md Abul Kalam, 50, of the area over a trivial matter at around 7am on Tuesday.

As a sequel to it, Abul Kalam hacked Shefali with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to Noakhali Prime Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Noakhali General Hospital at around 1:30am on Wednesday.

However, police arrested Abul Kalam from Chanandi area on Wednesday noon in this connection, the OC added.





















