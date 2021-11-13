Video
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Countryside

Housewife hacked to death in Noakhali

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Nov 12: A housewife, who was hacked to injure over a trivial matter in Hatiya Upazila of the district, died early Wednesday.
Deceased Shfali Begum, 28, was the wife of Md Yusuf, a resident of Dhansiri Ashrayan Prakalpa under Chanandi Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station Md Anwarul Islam said Shefali Begum was locked into an altercation with Md Abul Kalam, 50, of the area over a trivial matter at around 7am on Tuesday.
As a sequel to it, Abul Kalam hacked Shefali with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.
She was rushed to Noakhali Prime Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Noakhali General Hospital at around 1:30am on Wednesday.
However, police arrested Abul Kalam from Chanandi area on Wednesday noon in this connection, the OC added.


