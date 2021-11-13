108 detained on different charges in eight districts

A total of 108 people including a fake policeman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Manikganj, Thakurgaon, Barguna, Rangpur, Narayanganj, Noakhali and Pirojpur, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 76 people have been arrested on different charges in the district in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 25 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, 10 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, police detained two people with huge quantity of counterfeit cosmetics conducting a drive in Paba Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The detained persons are Saiful Islam, 48, a resident of of Kalupara Village in Durgapur Upazila, and his brother-in-law Mesbah Uddin, 40, son of Shafi Talukder of Parilia Village.

The police seized the counterfeit cosmetics worth about Tk 17.50 lakh from their possessions.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique said the detained persons were involved in making the counterfeit cosmetics and supplying those to various beauty parlours, gents' parlours, saloons and cosmetics shops for long.

Legal action against them was under process, he added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 49 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, seven were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested 18 people for trying to occupy the polling centres at Jamsa Union in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday.

District Election Officer Sheikh Muhammad Habibur Rahman said they were detained while trying to occupy the polling centres on behalf of Awami League rebel candidate Mizanur Rahman Mithu.

They are residents of Nawabganj Upazila in neighbouring Dhaka District.

Voting has started in 11 unions of the upazila from 8am.

A total 36 candidates are contesting the election for the post of chairman, 298 for the post of male member, while 102 for the post of reserved female member.

There are a total of 201,958 voters here this time.

Of them, 109,448 male and 110,119 are female voters.

THAKURGAON: Police arrested a man allegedly for torturing his wife in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Sohel Rana Driver, 38, a resident of Akcha Munshipara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sohel Rana married a woman after developing a love affair with her about five years back. He along with his family members has been torturing the woman for dowry since their marriage.

However, Sohel Rana tortured his wife on Thursday.

Sensing the matter, locals informed this to police through 999.

Being informed, police rushed in and rescued the victim.

The severely injured victim was admitted to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

The law enforcers also arrested Sohel Rana at that time.

A case under the Woman and children Repression Prevention Act was filed with Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Tanvirul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail on Friday following a court order.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Police arrested a head teacher of a government primary school for allegedly raping a minor boy in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Md Dulal Shikder, 48, head teacher of 100 No. Haat Mokamia Government Primary School. He is the son of late Yusuf Shikder, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Betagi Municipality.

The victim's uncle Md Ruhul Amin lodged a case with Betagi PS on Wednesday.

According to the case statement, Dulal Shikder raped a first grader, aged about 8, of the school several times.

Then the boy disclosed the matter to his family members.

Later, a case was filed with the PS.

Following this, police arrested the accused.

Betagi PS OC Md Shah Alam confirmed the matter, adding that Dulal Shikder was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order.

Betagi Upazila Education Officer Md Jahangir Alam said a probe committee was formed in this connection.

RANGPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a drug trader along with 190 yaba tablets from Fota area under Mahiganj Metropolitan PS in the city on Wednesday evening.

The detained person is Md Babul Hossain, 38, a resident of Fota area under Mahiganj Sadar upazila.

A team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area in the evening and arrested the man red-handed along with the yaba tablets, said Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-13 Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir Ahmed in a press release.

During primary interrogation, the detained admitted his involvement in drug trading.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mahiganj PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the official added.

NARAYANGANJ: RAB members have detained a fake policeman in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district.

Detained Md Zahidul Islam, a resident of Purba Nimaikashri area in the upazila, used to introduce himself as a sub-inspector (SI) at Araihazar Police Station.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rizwan Sayeed Ziku, officer of the RAB-11 (media and legal wing), on Tuesday night confirmed the matter through a press release.

He said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area on Monday afternoon and detained him.

The RAB members also recovered some call records of his mobile phone set where he was heard introducing himself SI Sajib, the RAB official said in the release.

During initial questioning, he confessed that he used to post pictures wearing police uniform to prove himself a policeman.

Introducing himself as a police official, he had developed relationships with several women and captured photos of intimate moments in order to blackmail them.

However, the detained person was sent to jail following a court order, the ASP added.

NOAKHALI: DB police detained two criminals along with arms in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Rakib, 19, a resident of Rampur Village, and Delwar Hossain Babu, 21, of Enayetpur, under the upazila,

Noakhali SP Shahidul Islam said on secret information, a team of DB police conducted a drive at Bahadurpur area at night and detained them.

Police also seized three locally made arms and six bullets from their possession.

However, they were sent to jail on Tuesday morning following a court order, the SP added.

FARIDPUR: Police arrested eight people along with lethal weapons in Saltha Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Senior ASP Md Shuminur Rahman said police conducted several drives in different areas of Saltha Upazila on Monday ahead of the union parishad polls scheduled to be held on November 11.

Eight people were arrested from different areas along with lethal weapons during the drives, the official further said.

Of the 76 vote centres, few centres are risky and police are operating the drive in those centre to keep the situation under control, Senior ASP Shuminur Rahman added.

A case has been filed against the arrested with Saltha PS in this connection.









