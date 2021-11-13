Video
Heavy vehicles threaten rural roads at Dacope

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Jahidur Rahman Sohag

A heavy truck running on the Chalna-Pankhali Road in Dacope Upazila. photo: observer

DACOPE, KHULNA, Nov 12: Heavier vehicles are moving on rural roads holding less capacity in Dacope Upazila of the   district.
Locals said if plying of such vehicles is not stopped immediately, these village roads will lose existence before time, and these will turn risky for communication.    
According to local sources, Chalna-Khulna Road is the only medium of communication for Dacope Upazila with Khulna District Town. But the road stretching from Chalna Boumar Gachhtala to Paankhali Ferrighat is village road.
In 2020-2021 financial year, two kilometres (km) and a half stretch from Chalna K.C Pilot School crossing to Paankhali Ferryghat was developed at Tk 1, 16, 95,000. The maintenance work was implemented under Rural Roads & Culverts Repairing project. The work quality was good, according to locals.
Social activist Ziko Ray of Paankhali area said, under the Awami League government, different development works are done under upazila LGED (local government  engineering department); some experienced officers are working hard to ensure quality of work; but the roads are being used by heavy-loaded vehicles; and the roads are getting risky.
Van drivers Zakir Molla and Shital Chandro Ghosh, easybike drivers Shyamal Ray, Ayub Ali Molla, motor cycle drivers Falguni Haldar and Anisur Rahman Sheikh said, the Paankhali road was risky few days back; people were suffering from communication problems; but this year its paving has been good.
But if heavy vehicles of BM LP Gas Company and different trucks continue plying over the road, it will be under threat soon, they feared.
Manager (P.M.) of BM LP Gas Company Yasir Arafat said, after taking permission from all departments concerned, the gas company has been launched.
 Besides, he added, an application has been made to LGED head office in Dhaka for enhancing capacity of Chalna-Paankhali Road.
Few days back, an official team inspected the road, he informed, adding, there will be a budget soon in this regard.
LGED's Upazila Engineer Nani Gopal Das said, normally village road designs are made with the measurement of 10 to 12 metric ton (MT) heavy vehicles at the upazila level.
As this is the only road for upazila Sadar to communicate with the district Sadar, common buses, trucks and other vehicles are using it, he added.
But due to plying of 30 to 40 heavy vehicles of 25-26 MT, the road is likely to be threatened, he maintained. Besides, drivers are not abiding by the signboard instructions, he further said.
Very soon stern measures will be taken to stop plying of these vehicles, he gave assurance, adding, if not, the road will be damaged before its three-year sustenance period.


