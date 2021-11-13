Gas explosion kills two people

Dear Sir



Two women have been killed after a building collapsed at Fatullah area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila following a gas explosion. Eight others were injured in the incident. The accident took place in the morning on the ground floor of a five-story building in. The injured have been shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Narayanganj General Hospital.

However, gas explosion is not a new phenomenon in our country. A few years back there was much debate in the issue since several accidents occurred that time. When an accident occurs only then the issue is discussed and later people just forget it. Till now the government could not take any effective measure to stop such incident, whether it is fire incident or gas explosion. However, the deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense said initially it was thought gas had accumulated in the flat due to leakage of gas line. The explosion occurred when someone tried to turn on an electric switch or fire in the morning.



After every accident a committee is formed to investigate the incident. But people do not know the outcome of the investigation, in most of the cases. Government should take effective measure so that no gas explosion, whether gas line leak or cylinder, happen in the country.



Alif Khan

Over email