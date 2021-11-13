Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Gas explosion kills two people

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

Dear Sir

Two women have been killed after a building collapsed at Fatullah area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila following a gas explosion. Eight others were injured in the incident. The accident took place in the morning on the ground floor of a five-story building in. The injured have been shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Narayanganj General Hospital.
However, gas explosion is not a new phenomenon in our country. A few years back there was much debate in the issue since several accidents occurred that time.  When an accident occurs only then the issue is discussed and later people just forget it. Till now the government could not take any effective measure to stop such incident, whether it is fire incident or gas explosion. However, the deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense said initially it was thought gas had accumulated in the flat due to leakage of gas line. The explosion occurred when someone tried to turn on an electric switch or fire in the morning.

After every accident a committee is formed to investigate the incident. But people do not know the outcome of the investigation, in most of the cases. Government should take effective measure so that no gas explosion, whether gas line leak or cylinder, happen in the country.

Alif Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas explosion kills two people
Comparison between Mary Wollstonecraft and Begum Rokeya
To fight climate change, Asia must reinvent its economic wheel
Renewable energy: Next global driving force
Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy
The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed
Keep fuel price under control
Quayyum's show opens today at Galleri Kaya


Latest News
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Gold price hiked by Tk 2,333 per bhori again
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft