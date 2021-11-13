Comparison between Mary Wollstonecraft and Begum Rokeya



Mary Wollstonecraft, an English writer, advocated women's equality, who asserted that education is a must for women identically to men. If women were not afforded this facility, social and intellectual progress would come to a suspension. A Vindication of the Rights of Woman is one of the most pioneering works of feminist theory. Wollstonecraft voiced that women should receive education and rethink their position. Women are crucial to the nation because they educate their children and could be "companions" to their husbands rather than trifling wives was one of her important thinking.



Wollstonecraft establishes that women are human beings typical of the same original rights as men, instead of seeing them as accessories to society or resources to be patronized in marriage. From their bassinet they learn to think that performance of a woman is separate from man, therefore their brain develop itself to decorate its barrier.



As a pioneer of women's empowerment, Wollstonecraft embellishes how men had essentially kept women in a state of "weakness" and submissiveness. This scenario was a consequence of an educational unequal opportunity between men and women. She demonstrated that men and women should be "educated on the same model." This shared dynamic of correspondence between man and woman, husband and wife, will show that how prosperous a society is. She is called the origin of Feminism. The main goal of Wollstonecraft's promotion was to see women gain access to sections of society off-limits to them in the 18th century.



Begum Rokeya was an advocate of women's rights in the Indian Subcontinent during the British Rule. Through her charismatic and flexible direction, she defied all impediments put up by a community that prevented women from reaching their goals. With a profound understanding of the religion and the hurdles allowing the time and society she lived in, she was a woman far more radical and regular than her counterparts. She submitted her speech against the challenges and the sensitivity for the liberation of Bengali Muslim women, which was unimaginable for anyone to think.



Rokeya's comments mainly rotate around the subjugation of women. Her Sultana's Dream, the first novella depicts feminist Elysium. She relies on role refusal to show society what women are qualified of if given the opportunity. Identifying the significance of women's economic freedom, she recognized the importance of coordinated action for development and strengthening public awareness. Her thought, sensation, and broadmindedness can still conduct women who want to continue with their goals against all kinds of prejudice and injustice. Rokeya exemplifies the objectives of education, its structure, space, and the surface of its uses in broad coverage.



Comparison between Mary Wollstonecraft and Begum Rokeya



The absence of education is the root cause of women's misery. Both the authors reveal the lack of opportunity for women to manipulate their potentials by education is the root cause of their backwardness. In her essay Subha Sadeq (Dawn), Rokeya calls upon women to wake up and look around them that there has been awareness among women themselves in many parts of the world.



Both Wollstonecraft and Rokeya call upon women to estimate rigorous function as human beings and release their humble yoke on men. They tried to bring about a modification in the masculine judgment of women.



In the 21st century, women are getting educated. They are trying to empower themselves in different spheres. Albeit women are lagging behind men, but they are moving on; they are not in the early stages.



Present society emancipated women largely by providing sufficient education. There is still a long way to go before women's rights are genuinely ensured. In the current era, we have seen the differences that Begum Rokeya once imagined. We have previously observed the mass participation of women in education, their association in informal activities, their willingness to work hand in hand with men.



Bangladesh is going forward to secure women's education and to ensure the rights of women. Women have to go miles to be free from the apparent and hidden chains. Hence, women particularly need to follow the footprints of Mary Wollstonecraft and Rokeya to emancipate themselves from the constraints of the society.



The writer is a PhD student, University of Chittagong

















