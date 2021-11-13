Rise in fuel prices could lead to changes in country's economy



Md Atikur Rahman



But BPC has made a profit of Tk 43,000 crore for the last seven years. And now the price has been increased without any subsidy. At present there are many differences of opinion. Some say they are in favor of raising oil prices, while others are against it.



However, in the midst of the Corona epidemic, the decision to increase the price of fuel oil in the country seems to be entirely reasonable, said the concerned government officials.



According to them, it has not only grown in this country, it has grown all over the world. Because the price of fuel oil has increased in the international market. This has happened because of Corona. They say that quarantine has to be done only when oil tankers enter the borders of one country from another. Additional charges are levied on it. As a result, prices rise.



They also say that the government never raises the price of raffle. The price is increased keeping in mind the words of the people. However, if you do not do that many times, the income of the government decreases. The government does not print money. It spends on income. As a result, it has been done in line with the international market to generate revenue.



However, the reality is that it is important to take the necessary steps to address the impact of rising diesel prices on people's livelihoods. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation BPC has earned Tk. 43,000 crore, but the price of fuel has not come down. On the contrary, I think the decision to increase fares by 27 per cent, even though it was supposed to increase fuel prices by 10 per cent, is unfortunate.



Demands for reconsideration of fuel and bus fare hikes have come from various quarters. Those concerned should take necessary steps to implement this demand. Government officials say we do not produce oil, we are consumers. We are receiving, it is not possible for us to give a hand here. However, we will try to increase the amount that our consumers can afford. Whether the rise in fuel prices is tolerable for the public should be taken seriously by those concerned with the government. Many people say most of the country's buses run on gas.



However, those concerned need to consider the rationale behind the increase in bus fares on the pretext of rising oil prices. On the other hand, economists say that as a result of rising oil prices, the middle class, starting from the farmers, will suffer more. With the rise in fuel prices, many are now worried about the cost of living.

As a result of rising fuel prices, prices of essential commodities will go up. So it will be difficult for him to meet the basic needs of the family. Those of us who are ordinary middle class have their problems but obvious. We can't talk about our problems. We have to reduce the basic need to buy a lot. Our income has not increased. The field is particularly reduced. In this case, rising oil prices will disrupt our normal quality of life, which is not desirable.

Analysts also fear that rising oil prices will affect the power generation sector.



Because fuel oil is used in power generation. They think that in this situation the overall capacity of power generation may come under pressure. Economist Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, a research institute, says the coronavirus epidemic has caused the economy to shrink.

Rising fuel prices there will increase inflation in the economy.



Economists say the rise in fuel prices could lead to major changes in the country's economy. Ordinary people have to suffer.



Those concerned should give special importance to determining the reasonable price of oil considering the overall situation of the people of the country. Which will be beneficial for the country and the nation. That is our expectation.



Md Atikur Rahman, columnist and former head of PRD at BUFT







Most of the people of the country are in dire straits in the Corona epidemic - many people have fallen below the poverty line, lost their jobs, and commodity prices have risen. With the increase in the price of diesel, fares have increased in various places including trucks, buses and launches. At the same time increased the cost of all types of transportation.But BPC has made a profit of Tk 43,000 crore for the last seven years. And now the price has been increased without any subsidy. At present there are many differences of opinion. Some say they are in favor of raising oil prices, while others are against it.However, in the midst of the Corona epidemic, the decision to increase the price of fuel oil in the country seems to be entirely reasonable, said the concerned government officials.According to them, it has not only grown in this country, it has grown all over the world. Because the price of fuel oil has increased in the international market. This has happened because of Corona. They say that quarantine has to be done only when oil tankers enter the borders of one country from another. Additional charges are levied on it. As a result, prices rise.They also say that the government never raises the price of raffle. The price is increased keeping in mind the words of the people. However, if you do not do that many times, the income of the government decreases. The government does not print money. It spends on income. As a result, it has been done in line with the international market to generate revenue.However, the reality is that it is important to take the necessary steps to address the impact of rising diesel prices on people's livelihoods. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation BPC has earned Tk. 43,000 crore, but the price of fuel has not come down. On the contrary, I think the decision to increase fares by 27 per cent, even though it was supposed to increase fuel prices by 10 per cent, is unfortunate.Demands for reconsideration of fuel and bus fare hikes have come from various quarters. Those concerned should take necessary steps to implement this demand. Government officials say we do not produce oil, we are consumers. We are receiving, it is not possible for us to give a hand here. However, we will try to increase the amount that our consumers can afford. Whether the rise in fuel prices is tolerable for the public should be taken seriously by those concerned with the government. Many people say most of the country's buses run on gas.However, those concerned need to consider the rationale behind the increase in bus fares on the pretext of rising oil prices. On the other hand, economists say that as a result of rising oil prices, the middle class, starting from the farmers, will suffer more. With the rise in fuel prices, many are now worried about the cost of living.As a result of rising fuel prices, prices of essential commodities will go up. So it will be difficult for him to meet the basic needs of the family. Those of us who are ordinary middle class have their problems but obvious. We can't talk about our problems. We have to reduce the basic need to buy a lot. Our income has not increased. The field is particularly reduced. In this case, rising oil prices will disrupt our normal quality of life, which is not desirable.Analysts also fear that rising oil prices will affect the power generation sector.Because fuel oil is used in power generation. They think that in this situation the overall capacity of power generation may come under pressure. Economist Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, a research institute, says the coronavirus epidemic has caused the economy to shrink.Rising fuel prices there will increase inflation in the economy.Economists say the rise in fuel prices could lead to major changes in the country's economy. Ordinary people have to suffer.Those concerned should give special importance to determining the reasonable price of oil considering the overall situation of the people of the country. Which will be beneficial for the country and the nation. That is our expectation.Md Atikur Rahman, columnist and former head of PRD at BUFT