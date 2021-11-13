The despair of the masses must not remain unnoticed



KAUSHIK AHMED



Recently, we have seen price hike of diesel and kerosene by 23 percent. Obviously, it was a shock and burden for the vehicle owners and they mass transportation like; bus, truck and launch went on to strike from the next day without notice. People suffered immensely and after three days' of tough life, people returned to their normal lives after government negotiated a 26-30 percent increase in mass transport fares. While the transport owners have to pay 23 percent more for fuel, the people have to incur another 3-7 percent added cost.



Moreover, though most of the public buses run on CNG, fare has increased for those vehicles too. Additionally, the public transport workers are collecting at least 50 percent more fare than the previous rate. But, no one is there to see. To add salt to the insult, the rude behaviour of the transport workers to the passengers is truly sharpening our despair.



The price of fuel is not the only trouble for the citizens. The government has stopped providing new residential gas connection for quite a while now. For that, a majority of the citizens all around the country is now dependent on LPG gas. During the last one year, the 12 kg LPG cylinder price has jumped from Tk. 900 to Tk. 1350, a 50 percent hike. The government imposed a 22 per cent rise in LPG price in last October.

It is increasing every month and there is rumour that, it will move up to Tk1800 by next few months. LPG instead of normal gas supply could have been a solution for people all around the country, but it is becoming a real burden that the citizens need to bear without choice. There is no logic for such price hike of LPG but giving reasons is very easy as none is there to really challenge the illogical acts.



The normal gas users are also not in a comfortable state as the price will increase for them too in the upcoming days. Moreover, with prepaid gas meters, there are already complaints from the users about much higher monthly expenditures now.



Price of other utilities has also followed the similar trend. During the last 2-3 years, power price had increased on multiple occasions. The price increased for both residential and commercial users. Despite the poor quality of WASA water, a 5 percent price hike was imposed on last May. In terms of utilities, the price hike at every sector is really creating tremendous pressure on the general people of Bangladesh.



Not only the utilities, the price of commodity products especially food products is very high without any apparent reason. The farmers are being deprived with low price of their products and the consumers are being robbed with incredibly high price. Price of everything - rice, sugar, onion, oil, vegetables, fish, meat etc. is extremely high. While both the producers and consumers remain deprived, the middlemen or the broker or the syndicate are getting benefitted. End of the day, the protein or good food is slowly becoming a dream for the low and middle income families.



On top of all these increased expense, the citizens are going through several other tortures. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has put extra focus on collecting income tax, city corporation holding tax, VAT etc. Due to changing regulations, many of these expenses have increased significantly. It is true that, the citizens should pay these taxes and charges for the sake of the country's overall development. But, the citizens also need something in return. The social security and safety net should be in place for the citizens like in most other developing and developed countries of the world. But we do not have anything as such except for few selective groups.



Moreover, corruption is taking away citizens' money and a huge portion is being spent on unproductive areas. Hence, our people are mostly unwilling to pay the government induced charges, though they have to pay. Additionally, COVID-19 has taken a great toll on the financial conditions of the general people and extreme pressure to pay these charges and taxes now in full has become a burden for our fellow countrymen.



The government has increased every possible charge during the last few years. Like; traffic fine, BRTA fees, securities market related fees etc. Moreover, cost of every materials to serve basic needs including food, clothing, housing, health, transport and many other things have increased significantly. These are really troublesome for both the general citizens as well as businessmen.



Along with that, interest rates on savings or deposits have gone down. Recently, the government has cut the interest rates on savings certificates too. The banks and financial institutions are now charging single-digit interest on loans. But we all know very well that, the general people very rarely gets loan and they are not benefitted from that at all. If a person maintains a fixed deposit or DPS now, after 5 years that person will get almost nothing additional after tax and charges are cut. Hence, the scope of savings is becoming very limited and it will have future economic consequences.



Truly, Bangladesh has turned into a role model of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the last decade. But it is important that the result of this development reaches the ordinary people. It is also important that this development and progress does not come upon people's sufferings and misery. Recently, the planning minister M A Mannan said that, we are becoming rich without even knowing it. We are afraid if he even knows the reality of majority of the people of this country. From his comment, it seems, he is mocking the ordinary people as we all know very well who are actually getting rich.



The government should immediately create task force to control the market of commodity products. Government intervention is required to break the syndicates of middlemen. Political patronization of such syndicates must be eliminated. With the recent transport fare hike, the relevant authority must make sure that, passengers are charged only what the authority decided, not a penny more. No CNG-driven vehicles should charge more and visible identification of such vehicles must be there. We are increasing our capacity of electricity and gas production and hence, the government should take extensive plans to reduce utility prices. Otherwise, there is no benefit of increasing capacity.



Considering the impact of COVID-19 and current huge real inflation, the government must also reduce pressure on collecting different taxes and charges for the next two years. Additionally, the interest rates on savings and loans should be reconsidered as the current rate will increase financial inequality throughout the country. Different authorities must act soft in terms of imposing different fines starting from the roads to the public administration offices as people are really in a very bad shape now.



Most importantly, the war on corruption must find pace as institutional corruption is taking the benefits of our developments away from the people. A corrupt system cannot bring anything good for the ordinary people; it never did at anywhere all around the globe. Hence, we must fight this enemy first. We believe in the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter PM Sheikh Hasina. We hope, the despair of the people will not remain unnoticed.



The writer is Editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA) and Executive Editor at Kishore Bangla







