Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Win over winter diseases

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

With the temperature slowly dropping in the last few days, it is time we all turn watchful to prevent winter diseases. Similar to last year, the season arrives with additional concerns over a possible surge in other illnesses, including Covid-19.

However, though Covid-19 infection and death rates have come down significantly but there is no room to remain complacent, especially as we witness an unexpected spike in infection rate despite mass vaccination programmes continuing and also ending in many western countries. In particular, frequently changing variants of the Coronavirus may well wreak havoc as the majority of our population has not been vaccinated as yet.

We have enough reasons to fear, flu and other cold-related diseases like pneumonia could complicate public health and become a burden on the healthcare system. That said - both Covid - 19 and flu are contagious respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms. Children and elderly people, especially those with existing breathing problems, are highly susceptible to such illnesses due to low humidity, less sunlight, vitamin D deficiency and impaired immunity.

Air pollution increases in winter and those who are asthmatic and have chronic bronchitis might suffer from poor oxygen saturation. As humidity decreases in winter, quantity of dust and sand particles increases in the air. Both children and adults suffer from various diseases due to air pollution. Thus, it is better to wear facemasks out-of-doors.

We urge our city corporation authorities to leave no stone unturned to reduce growing air pollution in the city.  Construction materials should be covered with polythene so that dust and dirt don't scatter around during work. Water should be sprinkled around construction sites and roads on a regular basis. As for our children, most of the diseases affect them in winter are common cold, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, tonsillitis and sore throat, asthma, earache, whooping cough, stomach flu or viral diarrhoea, scabies etc.

We suggest practicing C-19 and winter health safety guidelines at the same time, so to prevent a potential flu outbreak. Moreover, Dengue and Nipah virus threats may well join in. It is high time for public and private media platforms to launch a countrywide awareness programme in this regard.

Last of all, a recurring sad tale we witness every winter is the suffering of the poor and homeless people living in our northern region. Millions of these unfortunate souls not only struggles with foggy sweeping cold waves, but are dangerously exposed to winter diseases. Living out in the open while facing a myriad of challenges to survive, these people too deserve medical attention. We call on our local health administrations to mobilise whatever resources and services possible to help these people to combat winter ailments.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Win over winter diseases
Violence marred upcoming UP polls
Government fortify its French connections
Poaching migratory birds: A threat to biodiversity
Government succumbs to hasty transport fare hike
Farm mechanisation craving for investment
Fuel price hike may impede post-pandemic recovery
Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan - a leading light for CVF countries


Latest News
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Gold price hiked by Tk 2,333 per bhori again
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft