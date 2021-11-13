Win over winter diseases

With the temperature slowly dropping in the last few days, it is time we all turn watchful to prevent winter diseases. Similar to last year, the season arrives with additional concerns over a possible surge in other illnesses, including Covid-19.



However, though Covid-19 infection and death rates have come down significantly but there is no room to remain complacent, especially as we witness an unexpected spike in infection rate despite mass vaccination programmes continuing and also ending in many western countries. In particular, frequently changing variants of the Coronavirus may well wreak havoc as the majority of our population has not been vaccinated as yet.



We have enough reasons to fear, flu and other cold-related diseases like pneumonia could complicate public health and become a burden on the healthcare system. That said - both Covid - 19 and flu are contagious respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms. Children and elderly people, especially those with existing breathing problems, are highly susceptible to such illnesses due to low humidity, less sunlight, vitamin D deficiency and impaired immunity.



Air pollution increases in winter and those who are asthmatic and have chronic bronchitis might suffer from poor oxygen saturation. As humidity decreases in winter, quantity of dust and sand particles increases in the air. Both children and adults suffer from various diseases due to air pollution. Thus, it is better to wear facemasks out-of-doors.



We urge our city corporation authorities to leave no stone unturned to reduce growing air pollution in the city. Construction materials should be covered with polythene so that dust and dirt don't scatter around during work. Water should be sprinkled around construction sites and roads on a regular basis. As for our children, most of the diseases affect them in winter are common cold, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, tonsillitis and sore throat, asthma, earache, whooping cough, stomach flu or viral diarrhoea, scabies etc.



We suggest practicing C-19 and winter health safety guidelines at the same time, so to prevent a potential flu outbreak. Moreover, Dengue and Nipah virus threats may well join in. It is high time for public and private media platforms to launch a countrywide awareness programme in this regard.



Last of all, a recurring sad tale we witness every winter is the suffering of the poor and homeless people living in our northern region. Millions of these unfortunate souls not only struggles with foggy sweeping cold waves, but are dangerously exposed to winter diseases. Living out in the open while facing a myriad of challenges to survive, these people too deserve medical attention. We call on our local health administrations to mobilise whatever resources and services possible to help these people to combat winter ailments.