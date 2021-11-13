Video
Indian High Commission hosts get-together for Bangladeshi alumni

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Staff Correspondent

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka hosted a gathering for Bangladeshi alumni who studied in India and took professional courses at Indian institutions of excellence.
The "Bangladesh-India Alumni Re-union 2021" held on 11 November also marked the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's First Education Minister and ICCR Founder President, according to a press release.
Over 10,000 Bangladeshi nationals have benefited from the Indian government's flagship schemes, including the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ayurveda Yoga Unani Siddha Homeopathy (AYUSH), Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) - scholarship schemes, and Study in India (SII), Self Financing Schemes (SFS).Many of the alumni, who availed these schemes, are now placed at eminent positions in government, administration, academics, private sector and arts and culture, in Bangladesh.
Around 150 alumni, from different works of life came forward to celebrate the day and shared their experiences. Reminiscing their Indian journey, the alumni recalled how these courses had gone a long way in shaping their careers. They also offered valuable suggestions on how the scholarship programs can be fine tuned to cater to the present day requirements.
A colourful cultural event was the highlight of the program. The event was held at the auditorium of The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Ramna, Dhaka.



