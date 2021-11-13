Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

4 found dead in separate incidents in city

Published : Saturday, 13 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290

Four people, including a construction worker, were found dead in Dhaka in separate incidents on Thursday.
Deceased Shakil, 28, a construction worker, died falling from an under-construction building at Namapara area in Khilkhet. Shakil suffered severe injuries after falling from the building around 3 am. He was rushed to DMCH around 5:30 am where the doctors announced him dead, said the building owner Sanwar.
Abu Bakkar Siddique, 19, was found hanging from the ceiling in an apartment at Chan Bakery Goli in Moghbazar. He was an SSC student whose hanging body was found around 12 am in his room, after an argument with his family who did not agree to give him Tk 15,000 for going on a tour. Doctors at DMCH announced him dead on arrival.
Al Amin, 26, died in Boubazar area of Jatrabari after drinking alcohol. An officer of Nagad, he fell sick after drinking alcohol and his death was announced around 12:15am (Thursday) by duty doctors at DMCH.
Also an anonymous 70-year-old man was found dead in Shahbagh. The dead body was found lying at Shahbagh zero point around 6am by police and sent to the hospital.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp in-charge Md Bacchu Mia said the four bodies were sent for autopsies.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian High Commission hosts get-together for Bangladeshi alumni
4 found dead in separate incidents in city
SUST support to help students shun stress
Workshop on global citizenship education
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
BUET signs a MoU with Sonali Bank for providing loans Tk 500 core
Drug dealing: DMP arrests 67


Latest News
UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Italy draw 1-1 with Switzerland to leave top spot still up for grabs
UP member candidate killed after winning polls
Poland beat Andorra to secure World Cup playoff place
England all but qualified as Kane hat-trick sinks Albania
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Developed nations should meet climate pledges: Hasan
Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO
Two arrested in recovery of girlchild's body on Pragati Sarani
Gold price hiked by Tk 2,333 per bhori again
Most Read News
Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi
'Cool' as ex-All Blacks coach Mitchell sees son star at WC
Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate
President asks NDC graduates to serve with acquired knowledge
Two Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge
'Police shouldn't register case after 72 hours of rape'
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft