4 found dead in separate incidents in city

Four people, including a construction worker, were found dead in Dhaka in separate incidents on Thursday.

Deceased Shakil, 28, a construction worker, died falling from an under-construction building at Namapara area in Khilkhet. Shakil suffered severe injuries after falling from the building around 3 am. He was rushed to DMCH around 5:30 am where the doctors announced him dead, said the building owner Sanwar.

Abu Bakkar Siddique, 19, was found hanging from the ceiling in an apartment at Chan Bakery Goli in Moghbazar. He was an SSC student whose hanging body was found around 12 am in his room, after an argument with his family who did not agree to give him Tk 15,000 for going on a tour. Doctors at DMCH announced him dead on arrival.

Al Amin, 26, died in Boubazar area of Jatrabari after drinking alcohol. An officer of Nagad, he fell sick after drinking alcohol and his death was announced around 12:15am (Thursday) by duty doctors at DMCH.

Also an anonymous 70-year-old man was found dead in Shahbagh. The dead body was found lying at Shahbagh zero point around 6am by police and sent to the hospital.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp in-charge Md Bacchu Mia said the four bodies were sent for autopsies. -UNB











