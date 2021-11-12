61pc people suffer from diabetes: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at least 61 per cent of the people in the country suffer from some forms of health problems due to non-communicable diseases. Many people in the outskirts of the country as well as in the cities are not aware of health awareness or diabetes.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while speaking at a roundtable

discussion on 'Diabetes Treatment: Present and Future Thoughts' organized by the Department of Health's Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme (NCDC) and Bangladesh Diabetes Association on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Thursday. The Health Minister said, "Diabetes is one of the non-communicable diseases. It enters human body silently. According to a survey, only 12 per cent of the people in the country now have diabetes under control. Many people do not go to the hospital for treatment of diabetes due to lack of money.