Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Xi cements his status with historic resolution

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

BEIJING, Nov 11: Top Communist Party leaders wrapped up a key meeting in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the country's past, state media said Thursday, which is expected to cement President Xi Jinping's grip on power.
Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures since Monday in the Chinese capital. Some 350 members of the powerful Central Committee passed China's resolution on "Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party's Centennial Struggle" -- only the third of its kind in its 100-year history.
The previous two resolutions were issued under former leaders Mao Zedong, in 1945, and Deng Xiaoping, in 1981. The lengthy declaration called for upholding "the correct view of party history", said official news agency Xinhua, adding that the party has "written the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years".
"The Party Central Committee called on the entire party, the entire army and people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, to fully implement Xi
Jinping's new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics," the Xinhua readout stated.
This year's closed-door plenum paves the way for the 20th party congress next autumn, at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, securing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao. Analysts say the resolution will help Xi shore up his grip on power by setting in stone his vision for China and diminishing the role of previous leaders. The "thought" of Xi "is the epitome of Chinese culture and soul," the text reads, saying that his presence at the "heart" of the ruling party "is of decisive importance... to promote the historic process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".
Jean-Pierre Cabestan of the Baptist University of Hong Kong said the party is "rewriting its past in order to shape the future around Xi Jinping". He predicted that there would be an "even greater form of taboo" on the dark days of Chinese history as a result. Xi's tenure has been marked by a sprawling anti-corruption crackdown, repressive policies in regions like Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive approach to foreign relations. He has also created a leadership cult that has quashed criticism, stamped out rivals and dissent and introduced his own political theory -- dubbed "Xi Jinping Thought" -- to school students.
State TV showed footage of Xi addressing delegates in the Great Hall of the People near Tiananmen Square, in front of red flags and the communist hammer and sickle. Its evening news broadcast said Xi's communique was of "wide-ranging historical significance", and teased a forthcoming commentary titled "Winning even greater victory and glory in the new journey of the New Era" in the party's flagship newspaper.
The People's Daily commentary calls the resolution a "glorious Marxist programmatic document" and a "political manifesto" for Chinese communists, CCTV said.  The newspaper has published numerous front-page tributes to Xi's achievements in recent weeks.
The first resolution on the party's history, passed under Mao, helped him cement his authority over the Communist Party four years before it seized power. Under Deng Xiaoping, the second resolution saw the regime adopt sizeable economic reforms and recognise the "mistakes" of Mao's ways.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
61pc people suffer from diabetes: Zahid Maleque
Australia halt Pakistan juggernaut to secure WC semi-final
Xi cements his status with historic resolution
China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit
All 5 accused in Raintree double rape case acquitted
Loss and Damage issue gets into draft of COP26 declaration
Online application for school admission from Nov 25
Fuel price hike a political decision


Latest News
Wheat Research Institute's former official murdered in city
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft