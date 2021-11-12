All 5 accused in Raintree double rape case acquitted

All the five accused, including Apan Jewellers owner Dilder Ahmed Selim's son Shafat Ahmed, were acquitted in a case filed for rape of two private university students at Raintree Hotel at Banani in the capital.

Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of the Women

and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 of Dhaka delivered the verdict on Thursday in presence of the accused as the charges brought against them were not proved.

Earlier in the morning all the accused were brought to the court from Keraniganj Central Jail.

On October 3, the Tribunal fixed October 12 for pronouncement of the judgement. On that day the Tribunal cancelled the bail of all accused and ordered to send them to jail. Later, the court fixed October 27 as the judgement date because it was not ready for delivery on October 12. On October 27, veteran lawyer Advocate Abdul Baset Majumder died. Due to the sudden death of the lawyer, the verdict date had been shifted again and it was fixed to be delivered on Thursday.

After a lengthy observation on the verdict, the judge pronounced her judgement at about 2:50pm.

Some 50 policemen were deployed at the court premises as additional security measures on the day.

The acquitted accused were Safat Ahmed, Shafat's friend Shadman Sakif, director of Regnum Group, Nayeem Ashraf, an employee of E-Makers Event Management, Shafat's driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali.

Two private university students were allegedly raped at gunpoint at a birthday party on the night of March 28 in 2017 at the Raintree Hotel.

Later on May 6 in 2017, a rape case was filed against five persons including Safat with Banani Police Station.

After investigation, Ismat Ara Amy, Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and Inspector of the Women Support and Investigation Division of police, submitted chargesheet against the accused to the Tribunal on June 7 in 2017.

On June 19 of the same year, the same Tribunal accepted the charge sheet against the accused. On July 13 of the same year, Judge Shafiul Azam of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2, Dhaka ordered trial against the accused by charge framing.

In the charge sheet, charges of rape were brought against accused Shafat Ahmed, Nayeem Ashraf alias HM Halim under Section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Charges of abetting by others in committing rape were brought against the rest three accused--Shadman Sakif, Rahmat Ali and Billal Hossain under Section 30 of the same act.

Special Public Prosecutor of the Tribunal Afroza Farhana Ahmed Orange in an instant reaction told journalists that she is aggrieved by the judgement. The two victims-private university students-were deprived of justice. The State lawyer said she is not satisfied with the verdict. After taking certified copy of the judgement she will file appeal before the High Court against the verdict.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu who was present during the judgement in the court refused to pass any comment on the judgement.

Standing on the dock the accused looked tension free. After hearing the judgement they said Alhamdulillah (All Praise be to Allah) then they raised their hands and said As Salamu Alaikum (peace be on you) to the Judge.










